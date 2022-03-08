Sun Prairie School Board candidates attend SPARC Forum
Buy Now

Sun Prairie Media Center Executive Director Jeff Robbins (left0 awaits the completion of introductory remarks from Heather Dubois Bourenane (standing) during the Sunday, March 6 Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) Candidate Forum held in the Sun Prairie High School Performing Arts Center. The forum also aired live on KSUN and will be re-broadcast on KSUN (check the cable access TV listings for air dates and times) and available on-demand at kusn.tv until the April 5 election.

 Chris Mertes

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

3/9/22

8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

8 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

9 AM Municipal Court Live

10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-25-22

10:25 AM State of the City, 02-17-22

11:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-16-22

12 PM Author Interview, Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alternative Dentistry

12:55 PM Parenting Game, Life Insurance

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick's Day Recipes

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark

3 PM Reel Reviews, 3-3-22

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 2-25-22

4 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-07-22

4:30 PM City Meetings Live, Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission

6 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-07-22

6:30 PM City Meetings Live, Historical Library and Museum Board

8 PM Police Chief's Advisory Board, 02-23-22

9:55 PM Parenting Game, Life Insurance

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 03-03-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Teenage Zombies

3/10/22

8 AM City Meetings Live, Tourism Commission

9 AM Brenda Yang, Candidate for Dane Co Board Dist 19, 03-04-22

9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-25-22

10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, March 2022

10:35 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:15 AM Colonial Club, SPHS Jazz Band, 02-17-22

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-07-22

12:55 PM Parenting Game, Life Insurance

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick's Day Recipes

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark

3 PM Reel Reviews, 03-03-2022

3:30 PM SPARC Candidate Forum, 03-07-22

5:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-07-22

6 PM City Meetings Live, Public Library Board

6:30 PM Thursday Night Live, 03-10-22

7:30 PM Municipal Court, 03-09-22

8:30 PM Plan Commission, 03-08-21

10 PM Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, 03-09-22

11:30 PM Historical Library and Museum Board, 03-09-22

3/11/22

8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, March 2022

8:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 03-07-22

9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick's Day Recipes

10 AM Parenting Game, Life Insurance

10:35 AM The Spot for Health, Alternative Dentistry

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Twisted Fitness Gym

12 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-07-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-25-22

1 PM Talk of the Town, District 4 Candidate Forum, 03-04-22

3 PM Brenda Yang, Candidate for Dane Co Board Dist 19, 03-04-22

3:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-16-22

4 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark

5 PM Reel Reviews, 03-10-2022

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-25-22

6 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-07-22

6:25 PM State of the City, 02-17-22

7:30 PM SPARC Candidate Forum, 03-07-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-07-22

9:55 PM Parenting Game, Life Insurance

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 03-10-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Teenage Zombies

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

3/9/22

8 AM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22

8:30 AM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

9 AM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

9:30 AM CHUMS 9th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19

10:30 AM CHUMS 8th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19

11:30 AM PVMS Band, 12-5-19

12 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19

12:30 PM Sun Prairie Honor Band, 11-16-19

1 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

2 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

3 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 5-7-19

3:30 PM PMMS Band, 5-7-19

5 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 5-7-19

5:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 4-8-19

6:30 PM CHUMS Band, 3-7-19

7:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

8:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

9:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

10 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21

11 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

11:30 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20

3/10/22

8 AM Library, Storytime

8:30 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime

9:15 AM Sun Prairie Library Tour

9:45 AM Fox & Branch

10:30 AM Bacon Makes it Better

12 PM The Ripple Effect

2 PM Warrior Kitties Crew

3:30 PM When Pigs Fly Crew

5:45 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show

7:15 PM Northside, Fall Festival 2021

7:30 PM PotaFOE Crew

9 PM Thursday Night Live, 03-10-22

9:30 PM WYKMWAM Crew

10 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

11:00 PM Wolf Pack

3/11/22

8:00 AM PVMS Choir, 5-16-19

9 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-09-21

10 AM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20

10:30 AM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20

11 AM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20

12 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20

12:30 PM Royal Oaks Music, 12-17-19

1:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20

2 PM Elementary Orchestra, 12-12-19

2:30 PM Orchestra Concert, 10-21-19

3 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 5-20-19

3:30 PM All City Orchestra, 5-9-19

4:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-5-19

5 PM Elementary Orchestra, 3-4-19 Royal Oaks & Creekside

5:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 3-4-19

6 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-28-19

7 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-26-19 Meadow View, Token Springs and Northside

7:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-26-19 Horizon and Westside

8 PM Royal Oaks Concert, 1-8-19

8:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22

9 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22

9:30 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-18-22

10:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

11:15 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

Recommended for you