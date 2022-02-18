A Sun Prairie man charged in a fatal car crash is set to stand trial nearly four years after the collision.
Nicholas J. Hanley, 50, is facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in the death of Kevin G. Sylve, 60, Sun Prairie on Oct. 14, 2018.
Hanley is set for a jury trial in August 2022, according to a recently updated Dane County Circuit Court schedule.
Hanley was scheduled for a Dane County Circuit Court jury trial in April 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended jury trials. Since October 2018, Hanley has been released on a $35,000 cash bond.
Hanley is facing nine felony charges in connection with the 2018 fatal crash.
Hanley was attempting to pass Sylve’s car on Highway T in the Town of Sun Prairie as it made a left turn, according to the criminal complaint. Sylve’s wife, a passenger in the car, was severely injured.
At the time of the crash, Hanley’s reported blood alcohol concentration was .087. Hanley also failed a field sobriety test, according to the criminal complaint.
Hanley told Dane County Sheriff deputies that the Toyota Camry that Sylve was driving didn’t have a left turn signal on so he attempted to pass it after it slowed down. Hanley estimated he was driving 25 mph in the 55 mph speed zone.
According to crash experts, Hanley’s GMC pickup truck had accelerated between 62-70 mph and braked half a second before the crash as the Camry made a left-hand turn into the pumpkin patch driveway off of Highway T.
Hanley, who has prior OWI convictions from 1993, 2003 and 2006, was also charged with homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration, injury by intoxicated use of vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration with a passenger under 16 years of age, OWI (4th), homicide by vehicle-controlled substance, injury by use of a vehicle-controlled substance and operating with a restricted controlled substance.
Sylve’s widow, Amy, filed a wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit against Hanley in Dane County Circuit Court. She received $5.25 million in a settlement with Hanley’s insurers.