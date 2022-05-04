Stock up on vegetables, herbs and flowers when Sun Prairie East High School, 888 Grove St., hosts its annual spring plant sale once again on Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m..
The sale will continue May 9-12 after school at the greenhouse from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The greenhouse is located outside of Door 10 at Sun Prairie East High School.
All plants are grown by Sun Prairie Horticulture and Landscape Design students, with all proceeds benefiting the Sun Prairie FFA.
The sale will offer annuals, perennials, basket plants, vegetables and herbs for sale.
Annuals to be offered include: Ageratum — Blue horizon; Alyssum — Sweetie Mix, Snow crystals; Bacopa — Snowtopia, Blutopia; Coleus — Black Dragon, Red, Green, Pink; Dahlia — Dwarf Cactus Mix, Opera Mix; Dusty Miller — Silverdust; Geranium — Scarlet, White, White to Rose; Helianthus Annuus — Smiley; Impatiens — Accent Premium Red, Rose, Salmon, White, and Rose star; Lobelia — Crystal Palace; Marigold — American Marvel Mix, Yellow, French Safari Bolero; Mother of Thousands;
Nasturtium — Princess of India; Nicotiana — Saratoga mix; Pansy — Frizzy sizzle mix; Petunia — Midnight, Red, White; Plectranthus — Purple Heart; Portulaca Sundial — Fuchsia, Peach; Salvia — Mojave Mix, Victoria Blue; Sedum — Jenny’s, European; Tradescantia — Zebrina (Wandering Dude); Pallida (Purple Heart) and Fluminensis (White Zebra); Verbena — Scentsation Mix,Obsession Mix, Peach; Vinca — Pacifica Burgundy; and Zinnia — Cherry, Coral, Pink, Yellow.
Perennials to be offered for sale include: Echinacea — Bravado; and Gaillardia — Sundance Bicolor.
Baskets to be sold include: False African Violet; Geraniums; Petunia Wave — Red, White, Mixed; Tradescantia, and Mixed Plantings.
Besides NASA tomatoes whose seeds have been flown to the international space station, vegetables and herbs offered for sale include:
Basil — Aroma 2 Hybrid and Italian Large Leaf; Arugula — Venetia (Speedy); Broccoli — Packman Hybrid; Brussel Sprouts — Franklin Hybrid; Cauliflower — Cheddar, Amazing,Depurple; Cabbage — Red Express, Stonehead; Eggplant — Millionaire Hybrid; Mint — Pepper, Spear, Wild; Chives; Cilantro; Dill; Oregano; Rosemary; Thyme ; Kale ; Kohlrabi; Sugar Snap Peas; Popcorn; Swiss Chard;
Heirloom Lettuce — Romaine; Cucumbers; Peppers: King of the North, Recovery Hybrid, Garden Salsa Hybrid, Sweet Banana, Early Jalapeno, and Cayenne Mix;
Tomatoes — Amish Paste, Big Beef Hybrid , Carolina Gold Hybrid, Early Girl Hybrid, Sweet Million Hybrid (Cherry), Wisconsin 55, Celebrity Hybrid, Hungarian Heart Heirloom, Supersweet 100 Hybrid, Tomatillo , Brandywine and Cherokee Purple.
For more information, call the SPHS Agricultural Education Department at 608-834-6826 or email Krist Kvalheim at kdkvalh@sunprairieschools.org.