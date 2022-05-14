Volunteers from the Sun Prairie Parks Friends worked with the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to plant a pollinator garden at Wetmore Park in 2021. The group is seeking volunteers to help plant three more pollinator gardens in three different parks on Saturday, May 21.
Pollinator gardens like this one in Wetmore Park planted by the Sun Prairie Parks Friends use native prairie plants to provide a source of pollen for pollinating insects, like bees. With many of the urban and suburban improvements around us, potential sources of pollen are destroyed. The Sun Prairie Parks Friends are seeking volunteers to help plant pollinator gardens in three city parks on Saturday, May 21.
Volunteers from the Sun Prairie Parks Friends worked with the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to plant a pollinator garden at Wetmore Park in 2021. The group is seeking volunteers to help plant three more pollinator gardens in three different parks on Saturday, May 21.
Contributed
Pollinator gardens like this one in Wetmore Park planted by the Sun Prairie Parks Friends use native prairie plants to provide a source of pollen for pollinating insects, like bees. With many of the urban and suburban improvements around us, potential sources of pollen are destroyed. The Sun Prairie Parks Friends are seeking volunteers to help plant pollinator gardens in three city parks on Saturday, May 21.
Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. (SPPF) in coordination with the City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department will be installing pollinator gardens in the three of the City Parks on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. -12 p.m.
Volunteers are welcome to help make these environmental improvements to Sun Prairie’s city parks. This year’s effort will add to the gardens installed last year at Wetmore Park by the SPPF.
Pollinator gardens use native prairie plants to provide a source of pollen for pollinating insects, like bees.
With many of the urban and suburban improvements around Sun Prairie, potential sources of pollen are destroyed. The new gardens provide a natural source of pollen and are easily maintained.
Gardens that will be installed this year will be around the newly installed park signs at the park entries to bring attention to the need for native, pollen producing plantings.
Here is the schedule for installation:
9-10 a.m. - Sunny Valley Park, located at 900 Castle Drive;
10-11 a.m. - Hunters Ridge Park, located at 951 Huntington Drive; and
11 a.m. -12 p.m. - Vandenburg Heights Park, which is located at 1020 Vandenburg St.