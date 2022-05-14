Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. (SPPF) in coordination with the City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department will be installing pollinator gardens in the three of the City Parks on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

Volunteers are welcome to help make these environmental improvements to Sun Prairie’s city parks. This year’s effort will add to the gardens installed last year at Wetmore Park by the SPPF.

Pollinator gardens use native prairie plants to provide a source of pollen for pollinating insects, like bees.

With many of the urban and suburban improvements around Sun Prairie, potential sources of pollen are destroyed. The new gardens provide a natural source of pollen and are easily maintained.

Gardens that will be installed this year will be around the newly installed park signs at the park entries to bring attention to the need for native, pollen producing plantings.

Here is the schedule for installation:

9-10 a.m. - Sunny Valley Park, located at 900 Castle Drive;

10-11 a.m. - Hunters Ridge Park, located at 951 Huntington Drive; and

11 a.m. -12 p.m. - Vandenburg Heights Park, which is located at 1020 Vandenburg St.

Sign up to help for one of the parks near you or all of the parks online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c44aeae29a2fbc52-pollinator

Volunteer and help to improve Sun Prairie’s parks and environment.

For information on joining the SPPF and future events, please visit https://parksfriends.org/.