Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC)

The Sun Prairie Media Center — home to KSUN and KIDS-4 public access cable TV channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio — is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

 Sun Prairie Media Center

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

3/5/22

8 AM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

10:05 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-25-22

10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22

11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 3-3-22

12 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark

12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

1 PM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick's Day Recipes

1:30 PM Parenting Game, Life Insurance

2 PM The Spot for Health, Alternative Dentistry

2:25 PM Colonial Club Commentator, March 2022

3 PM Community Conversations 2022

5:15 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Donna Mackey

5:30 PM SPHS Boys Basketball vs Madison Memorial, 3-4-22

7 PM SPHS Girls Basketball vs Watertown, 2-26-22

8:30 PM SPHS Jazz Fest, 2-19-22

9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22

10 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

10:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-25-22

11 PM Reel Reviews, 03-03-2022

11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark

3/6/22

8 AM Sacred Hearts, 03-06-2022

9 AM Peace Lutheran, 02-27-2022

10 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 02-27-2022

11 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 02-27-2022

12 PM Live, SPARC Candidate Forum

2 PM Our Saviors Church, 02-27-2022

3 PM SPASD School Board Meeting, 02-28-22

4:30 PM SPHS Jazz Fest, 02-19-22

5:30 PM Police Chief's Advisory Board, 02-23-22

7:10 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Donna Mackey

7:25 PM State of the City, 02-17-22

8:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-25-22

9 PM Committee of the Whole, 03-01-22

10:30 PM City Council, 03-01-22

3/7/22

8 AM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22

10:05 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-25-22

10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-16-22

11:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Twisted Fitness Gym

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alternative Dentistry

12:55 PM Parenting Game, Life Insurance

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick's Day Recipes

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark

3 PM Reel Reviews, 03-03-2022

3:30 PM Explore Children's Museum Ribbon-Cutting

4 PM Media Center Commission, 03-02-22

5 PM Business Improvement District Board, 03-03-22

6 PM SPASD School Board Meeting, 02-28-22

7:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

8 PM SPHS Jazz Fest, 02-19-22

9 PM SPHS Boys Basketball vs Madison Memorial, 03-04-22

10:30 PM State of the City, 02-17-22

11:35 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

3/8/22

8 AM Reel Reviews, 03-03-2022

8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-25-22

9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick's Day Recipes

10 AM Parenting Game, Life Insurance

10:35 AM The Spot for Health, Alternative Dentistry

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Twisted Fitness Gym

12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, March 2022

12:35 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

1 PM Author Interview, Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele

1:30 PM Explore Children's Museum Ribbon-Cutting

2 PM Community Conversations 2022

4:15 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Donna Mackey

4:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-25-22

5 PM Talk of the Town, District 4 Candidate Forum, 03-04-22

7 PM City Meetings Live, Plan Commission

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-07-22

9 PM Police Chief's Advisory Board, 02-23-22

10:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Donna Mackey

11 PM SPHS Jazz Fest, 02-19-22

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

3/5/22

8 AM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21

9 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

9:30 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

10 AM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

10:30 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-09-21

11:30 AM PMMS Orchestra, 12-07-21

12 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

1 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

2 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids

3:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

4:30 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-18-22

5:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22

6 PM PMMS 6th Gr Orchestra, 02-17-22

6:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22

7 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

8 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

8:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

9:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

10:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21

11:30 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

3/6/22

8 AM WYKMWAM Crew

8:30 AM Controversy Crew

9:30 AM PotaFOE Crew

11 AM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers

12:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

1:30 PM Origami Cavekids Crew

3 PM Wolf Pack

4 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas

5:30 PM Secret Sloth Society

6:30 PM Kids Nine News Crew

8:30 PM The Tentacle Team

9:30 PM Stupendous Squirrels

10:45 PM Dab Police

3/7/22

8 AM Library, Storytime

8:30 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime

9:15 AM Mark Hayward

10 AM Fox & Branch

11 AM Ken Lonnquist

12 PM Kidsplay

1 PM Sun Prairie Library Tour

1:30 PM Miller and Mike

2:30 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22

3:30 PM DIY Candy

4 PM Challenge Competition

4:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2021

5 PM Alice In Wonderland Play

5:30 PM Adventures In Reporting, 2020

7 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020

8 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

9 PM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020

10 PM Sankofa, Student Projects

10:45 PM Pinewood Derby, 2-8-20

3/8/22

8 AM Banananana Boat

9:30 AM 8-Bit Crew

10:30 AM Gas Station Stop

12 PM SPMC Summer Workshops 2021

5:30 PM The Eli Show - Episode 1

6 PM Thursday Night Live, 03-03-22

6:30 PM Super Swirly Skittles

8 PM Happy Mealers

9:45 PM Bacon Makes it Better

11 PM Controversy Crew

