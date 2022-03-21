Sun Prairie police on March 20 arrested a 33-year-old Janesville man for domestic disorderly conduct while armed and related charges in connection with an incident that ended at Kwik Trip, 1252 W. Main.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said the incident began just after bar time when a male and a female left Prairie Lanes, 430 Clarmar Drive, and she agreed to drive his vehicle.
After she turned from Clarmar on to West Main, the male pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired one round into the air. The female — startled by the gunfire — pulled the vehicle over at Culver’s, 1501 W. Main St., exited the vehicle and walked to Kwik Trip which is located about two blocks to the east.
The male followed her, entered the store, grabbed the female by the back of her neck and threw her to the floor, according to Cox. He then told several people inside the store to exit the store and fight him outside.
Officers responded and during the investigation determined a domestic relationship existed between the male and the female. Cox said after officers completed their investigation, they arrested Edward Perez for domestic disorderly conduct while armed, disorderly conduct and going armed while intoxicated. Officers transported Perez to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed in connection with the charges.
Police recovered the single 9mm casing from West Main Street near Stark Real Estate, but also recovered the 9mm handgun and several other shell casings from inside Perez’s vehicle, according to Cox.
15 females involved in fight at CHUMSSun Prairie police are reviewing video from Cardinal Heights Middle School after police identified 15 females involved in a fight at the school on March 17.
Cox said officers responded to the school, located at 220 Kroncke Drive, at 10:48 a.m. to investigate a report of a large fight involving only females.
None of the females involved in the fight agreed to provide a statement about the incident to police, according to Cox.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” Cox added.
Police are reviewing video to determine which of the 15 female juveniles will be receiving school discipline and which will be charged by police.
Police arrest male after he allegedly punched another student at SPHSSun Prairie police arrested and jailed an 18-year-old Sun Prairie male at Sun Prairie High School March 18 after an investigation determined the male punched another SPHS student while they were walking in a hallway at the school.
Officers responded to the school, located at 888 Grove St., at 8:29 a.m. and learned the male student was in the parking lot. Police also identified several people involved in a fight with the student.
Cox said that after the male suspect punched the first student, two others confronted the suspect, and he began to fight with them. A teacher tried to carry one of the students away, and the suspect fled to a parking lot.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Jabarri Anglin, 18, of Sun Prairie for disorderly conduct, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Police set next ‘Coffee with a Cop’ for March 28The Sun Prairie Police Department will host its next Coffee With a Cop event on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Beans ‘n Cream, located at 345 Cannery Square; see the SPPD Facebook page for more information at https://www.facebook.com/events/697485257943307/?ref=newsfeed.
Police investigate two-person cash grab from WalmartSun Prairie police are reviewing store video after a male and a female suspect distracted a clerk and stole $260 from a cash drawer at Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road, on March 19.
Cox said one distracted the clerk while the other person grabbed the money and ran out of the store.
Individuals with information about the identity of the suspects could be eligible for a reward for information leading to the arrest of the party responsible by calling the Sun Prairie Police Department Tip Line at 608-837-6300. Tipsters may remain anonymous as well.
Couple cited for disorderly conduct after incident at St. Mary’s Sun Prairie Emergency CenterSun Prairie police cited a Madison male and a Sun Prairie female March 17 in connection with loud arguments at the St. Mary’s Sun Prairie Emergency Center, 2840 O’Keeffe Ave.
Cox said officers responded at 3:20 p.m. after one of the individuals asked to speak with an officer in charge. A DeForest Police Department officer was attempting to de-escalate the situation, but to no avail, and a Sun Prairie officer responded.
St. Mary’s Sun Prairie Emergency Center staff called Sun Prairie police because it appeared the incident was “about the get physical,” according to the report. Hospital policy requires individuals who refuse to remain quiet to leave the center, and both the male and the female refused to leave.
Upon completion of the investigation, police cited Calvin Arnold, 38, of Madison and Joy Verdi, 32, from Sun Prairie for one count each of disorderly conduct. Both were cited and asked to move along, Cox said.
Male referred for criminal damage to propertySun Prairie police referred a 26-year-old Sun Prairie male suspect to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for a charge of criminal damage to property in connection with a March 19 break-in at a Park Circle residence.
Officers responded to the 800 building at Park Circle at 5:54 a.m. after a witness saw a possible male suspect breaking and entering an apartment the 1200 building.
Cox said officers searched the entire building and located nothing. But officers developed suspect information after talking with neighbors in both the 800 and 1200 buildings, according to Cox.
Beloit man cited after breathing difficultySun Prairie police cited a 28-year-old Beloit man March 18 after Sun Prairie EMS used narcan to revive him in a West Main Street apartment building parking lot.
Cox said police and Sun Prairie EMS paramedics responded at 1:29 a.m. to the report of a male having difficulty breathing while being parked in the parking lot at 1141 W. Main St. Police found him unresponsive in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and paramedics used narcan to revive him.
Upon completion of the investigation, police cited Larry Richardson, 28, of Beloit for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. He also received a warning for possession of 25 grams or fewer of marijuana.
