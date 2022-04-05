The Sun Prairie Media Center will present Adventures in Movie Making in two sessions, with Session 1 taking place June 20-23 and Session 2 taking place July 11-14, as part of its 2022 summer workshops. All summer workshops will be taught from the Sun Prairie Media Center, located in the Sun Prairie Public Library building at 1350 Linnerud Drive, Suite 2.
The Sun Prairie Media Center presents the summer workshop Adventures in Sports Production June 20-23 as part of its line-up of summer workshops available for Sun Prairie kids.
Contributed
Staff at the Sun Prairie Media Center is excited about the weather getting warmer because that means the return of summer workshops.
If you know of someone aged 9-14 who loves to make videos, movies, or even podcasts and wants help taking their creativity to the next level, then you need to sign them up for these workshops, which are designed for budding journalists, filmmakers, actors, and social media influencers who want a fun and creative way to express themselves.
Participants will be introduced to media production in a fun, hands-on learning environment that is conveniently located in the same building as the public library at 1350 Linnerud Drive, Suite 2.
Courses will inspire kids in a creative atmosphere to learn communication skills they can use for a lifetime. Nothing is impossible with a camera, a microphone, an idea, and a group of friends.
Online registration opens April 5 and will close on June 10. But hurry – due to limited class sizes, these workshops will fill up quickly:
• Adventures in Sports Production, June 20-23;
• Adventures in Movie Making, Session 1, June 20-23;
• Adventures in Animation, Session 1, July 11-14;
• Adventures in Movie Making, Session 2, July 11-14;
• Adventures in Reporting, July 18-21;
• Adventures in Animation, Session 2, July 18-21;
• Adventures in Photography, July 25-28;
• Adventures in Podcasting, July 25-26; and
• Adventures in Live Television, July 27-28.
More information and online registration is available at kids4.tv.
All workshops will meet at the Sun Prairie Media Center. Discounted rates for SPMC members are available. More information on memberships is available at sunprairiemediacenter.com/memberships. Scholarships are also available.