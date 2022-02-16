Acting on a recommendation from City Economic Development Director Taylor Brown, the Sun Prairie City Council approved a $3.2 million tax increment finance (TIF) assistance request for RJ Main Street Sun Prairie LLC, the developers of the mixed-use building at the southwest corner of Bristol and Main streets in downtown Sun Prairie.
The four-story, 92-unit market-rate multi-family project with 11,080 sq. ft. of combined retail and co-working space will be developed by Plover-based developer Rolllie Lokre on the 1.44-acre site, with the possibility of developing another parcel to the west if Sun Prairie Utilities agrees to sell its 125 W. Main St. office and garage facility in the near future.
“This project is located on a key redevelopment site within the downtown, and the proposed development correlates very closely with the vision expressed in the Sun Prairie Stronger Plan,” Brown wrote in her memo recommending the TIF assistance approval to the council. “Challenges associated with the project include significant land acquisition costs, a two-level parking deck to ensure the needs of future residents are being met, and costs associated with enhanced building materials and architectural detailing to help the project fit within the existing downtown environment. In staff’s opinion, the proposed economic assistance through TID 14 is justified.”
The negotiated TIF District 14 assistance proposal includes an upfront economic incentive of $500,000 with an annual pay-go incentive (municipal revenue obligation) equal to 80% of the remaining tax increment (after debt service obligations for the upfront incentive) for up to an additional $2.7 million. The full economic incentive package totals $3.2 million.
Alders voted unanimously to approve the assistance request.
Bus drivers recognized
Mayor Paul Esser presented a proclamation in honor of School Bus Driver Appreciation Week Feb. 14-18 to a representative from Kobussen Buses (see the video from the presentation and the proclamation online with this story at sunprairiestar.com).
The proclamation recognizes “the great work of all bus drivers who serve our city by transporting 4,500 students every day” and that “the Wisconsin School Bus Association works to encourage and promote safety in school bus transportation in the city.”
In the proclamation, Esser encourages “all citizens to recognize the importance of sharing our streets and highways with bus drivers and to recognize the great bus drivers and the vital role they play each and every day.”
Wisconsin has already proclaimed the same week as School Bus Driver Appreciation Week.
Trees purchased
Acting on a recommendation from Sun Prairie Parks & Forestry Division Manager Cindy Burtley, alders approved an average bid of $136.79 per tree submitted by Srb's Trees for 500 trees to be planted by the City of Sun Prairie split between spring and falls plantings in 2022. Six companies provided quotes for balled and burlapped (B&B) trees by species and caliper size.
The request for bids gave staff the flexibility to select more than one nursery if the lowest qualified bidder cannot provide enough trees for each order. If Srb’ss Trees can’t provide enough trees, additional 1.50” and 1.75” caliper B&B trees may be purchased from Property Solutions Contracting of Mequon.
Heyday items approved
Acting on Sun Prairie Plan Commission recommendations, the council approved three items relating to the proposed Heyday development at the corner of North Bird Street and Egre Road:
• A petition for direct annexation of approximately 40.171 acres located at the southeast corner of N. Bird Street and Egre Road from the Town of Bristol into the City of Sun Prairie;
• An ordinance approving a Planned Development District General Development Plan for "Heyday" as submitted by CR Devco, LLC to construct a residential cluster development at the southeast corner of North Bird Street and Egre Road; and
• A resolution approving an Annexation Agreement with Quamme Brothers, LLC and CR Devco, LLC for property located at the southeast corner of North Bird Street and Egre Road.
The parcel will be developed with 170 single-level attached single family homes and 12 single family detached lots, with attached dwellings proposed to be in groups of four and six. A 3.3-acre portion of the Heyday general development plan encompasses platted lands contained within the Creekview Crossing, Phase II, including the dedicated right-of-way continuation of Stonewood Crossing.
Esser thanked the development team and said it was another step towards completion of the project, with the next step being approval of the development agreement.