Sun Prairie Police arrested a 20-year-old Sun Prairie male Feb. 23 after he acted strangely at Culver’s, 1501 W. Main, then left the business and walked westbound in the middle of Main Street before police arrested him.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the frozen custard business at 6:28 p.m. after a caller reported a male walked behind the counter, pushed an employee and harassed other employees.
Initially, Cox said, the male asked for a free meal and was told he could receive a free sandwich. After he finished the sandwich, witnesses told police, he felt obligated to pay something for it, so he went to the basement to give money to the manager. But, along the way, he advised minor employees working at the business to “remain pure,” shoved an employee, made other statements that indicated a possible mental illness, and claimed he was a vigilante “but not like the Joker.”
When the male was informed that police would be responding to the restaurant, the male left the business, and walked westbound in the middle of West Main Street until officers located him near Anna’s Pizza.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Trevis Rivers, 20, of Sun Prairie for disorderly conduct and battery, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Coffee with a Cop set February 28 at MOKAThe Sun Prairie Police Department will host its next Coffee With a Cop event beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at MOKA Coffee, located at 900 Windsor St/ at the corner of Schiller and Windsor streets.
The mission of Coffee With a Cop is to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know officers in their neighborhoods.
For more information about the Sun Prairie Police Department or any of its upcoming events, check out the SPPD Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/sunprairiepd/
Shoplifter to be citedSun Prairie police will be mailing a 55-year-old Windsor woman a citation for retail theft in connection with a Feb. 22 incident at Faded Roots, 375 E. Main St.
Cox said officers talked with the business employees about two shirts being stolen.
Police also reviewed store video recordings to determine who the suspect was. When they questioned her, she denied stealing the shirts.
Upon completion of the investigation, police will be mailing a citation to Kristin Harrington for retail theft.
Keep house and car doors locked even in coldThe SPPD is advising homeowners to keep their vehicles and homes locked, especially in cold weather. Several auto thefts and burglaries have occurred in Sun Prairie during the past few months as a result of homeowners failing to lock their garage entry doors, their vehicle doors, or both.
Police advise following these cold weather tips for motorists and homeowners:
• Plan your travel routes: check weather reports and tell people where you are traveling.
• Be gentle with both the accelerator and brake. Don’t use cruise control. Don’t be overconfident in four-wheel drive vehicles because slippery conditions may develop quickly in subzero temperatures.
• Carry an emergency kit in the back seat of the vehicle (in case the trunk freezes)
• Keep the vehicle’s gas tank at least half full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.
• Put together a home winter emergency kit including first-aid supplies, water, etc.
• Check your home carbon monoxide detector.
In frigid conditions, make sure pets have shelter and plenty of food and water. They should be brought inside when the temperatures reach 30°F or colder with wind chill.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes