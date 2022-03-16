KSUN Talk of the Town co-hosts Don Hooser (left) and Chris Mertes (also managing editor of the Sun Prairie Star) are preparing a forum with candidates from the Sun Prairie School Board, which will be taped March 18 in the Council Chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St., and air up until the April 5 election on KSUN.
Sun Prairie residents will have important decisions to make when they head to the polls on April 5. And the Sun Prairie Media Center is offering extensive programming to help residents make those decisions.
“Talk of the Town” co-hosts, Chris Mertes and Don Hooser, invite the public to attend the recording of the SPASD School Board Candidate Forum on Friday, March 18th at Sun Prairie’s City Hall Council Chambers. Recording of the forum is expected to begin at 4:30pm. No participation from the audience is expected.
This forum will feature all five candidates Stephen Elmer, Lisa Goldsberry, Latoya Holiday, Diana McFarland, and Steve Schroeder who are vying for three available seats.
The SPASD candidate forum will be available on KSUN and on-demand along with the previously produced “Talk of the Town” district 4 candidate forum, the SPARC candidate forum featuring all local candidates appearing on your April 5th ballot and a discussion with Dane County Board district 19 candidate Brenda Yang.
All candidate programming is broadcast on KSUN and available for on-demand viewing through SPMC’s Sun Prairie Media Center app, on sunprairiemediacenter.com, and through the Media Center’s Roku and Apple TV channels. For times when all candidate programming will be seen on KSUN, please check the schedule at sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun-schedule/.
In addition, there are several interviews with candidates being conducted for 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio with hosts Bill Baker and Andy Schoenherr. For times when those interviews will run, check sunprairiemediacenter.com/103-5-the-sun-schedule.