Madison police charged a 42-year-old Sun Prairie woman for a tentative charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in connection with an early Tuesday, June 7, crash in Madison.
Published reports and court records indicate police arrested Okima Jones after the crash. She is in the Dane County Jail for hit-and-run with a motor vehicle causing death. Officials have not yet identified the victim, but said the bicyclist was a man in his early 30s. A local biking advocacy organization held a vigil for the victim on Thursday, June 9.
Sheriff completes jail administration courseDane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett completed participation in the inaugural session of the National Sheriffs’ Institute-Jail Administration course held in Quantico, Virginia, May 2-6, 2022. This no-cost program is provided by the National Institute of Corrections (NIC), U.S. Department of Justice, in collaboration with the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA), the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), and the National Association of Counties (NACo).
Barrett was selected to join 20 other sheriffs from across the country for training on contemporary challenges around correctional facility operations including the sheriff’s role with the community, legal implications of operating a jail, the sheriff as a leader in the jail, critical aspects of jail operations, assessing the jail operation, and jail improvement planning. Attendees were self-nominated or nominated by the Major County Sheriffs of America, Inc., the National Sheriffs’ Association, the Small and Rural Law Enforcement Executives Association, the Committee of State Sheriffs’ Associations, or the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
The NSI is the only executive leadership training program designed specifically for sheriffs to prepare them for all matters that impact the Office of the Sheriff. The NSI was first developed and presented in the early 1970s in response to a need by sheriffs to meet the evolving demands of the office. The NSI has gone through many iterations throughout its history. Since 1993, the NSI has been housed in the NIC Jails Division.
The NSI now has two courses of study—the NSI-Leadership Development course which prepares first-term sheriffs for success in office and strengthens the leadership skills of elected sheriffs; and the newly developed NSI-Jail Administration course which enhances the sheriffs’ knowledge of their responsibilities in leading the operations of a correctional facility. For more information visit https://info.nicic.gov/nsi/
Wisconsin ranks tops in Drug Take BackThe Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on June 7 announced that Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the spring 2022 Drug Take Back. Wisconsin collected 59,840 lbs. of unwanted medications this spring.
“Thank you to everyone who has helped make Wisconsin a national leader in Drug Take Back,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Together, we are helping to prevent prescription drugs from being diverted and causing substance-use disorder.”
Wisconsin has collected a total of 1,039,405 lbs. of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010 under the leadership of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Wisconsin ranked third in the nation for the most medications collected since inception, falling only behind California with 1,266,125 lbs. and Texas with 1,243,752 lbs. collected.
The DEA leads two Drug Take Back days a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. DOJ partners with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to organize and promote Drug Take Back throughout Wisconsin. Drug Take Back provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.
While Drug Take Back technically only happens twice a year, any day can be Drug Take Back Day at one of Wisconsin’s more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes, including the one located inside the 300 E. Main St. entrance to the Sun Prairie Municipal Building.
The boxes are accessible year-round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics. To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, go to: https://doseofrealitywi.gov.
--Compiled by Chris Mertes