The Sun Prairie Media Center recently announced the return of “Community Conversations” beginning Thursday, Feb. 24 on KSUN.
“Community Conversations” is a special produced with the intent of informing the Sun Prairie community about what happened within the city during 2021 and what is ahead in 2022.
The cornerstone of the special is the presentation by Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser and Economic Development Director Taylor Brown of the mayor’s annual “State of the City.”
Esser and Brown will look at the breakdown, impact, and distribution of residents’ tax bills, challenges and successes the city had in 2021, what city leaders forecast in 2022, and more.
Following the Mayor’s “SOTC,” Esser and Jake King, Communications and Diversity Strategist, will be facilitating conversation with some important individuals on the theme of “resiliency”. These special guests include Kristin Grissom, Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Director; Scott Semroc, Sustainability Coordinator; and Alexander Brown, Transportation Coordinator.
All three staffers will speak to many issues, but central among them will be how the three of them are working to make the City of Sun Prairie a more livable, accessible and sustainable place to live, work, and play.
“Community Conversations” will premiere on KSUN at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. KSUN can be viewed on Charter Spectrum (channel 983), TDS TV (channels 13 and 1013), through Roku and Apple TV devices, on sunprairiemediacenter.com, and on the Sun Prairie Media Center mobile app.