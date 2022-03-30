April is an ideal time to reflect on the services provided by libraries of all types as we celebrate National Library Week, April 3-9, 2022.
The Sun Prairie Public Library (SPPL) looks forward to celebrating our library and library workers, as we strive to provide the highest level of service to all residents through organized and trustworthy resources, unbiased service policies, high quality programming, and equitable access.
When the pandemic hit in March 2020, the library immediately pivoted our service model, starting with virtual storytimes, curbside pick-up, and express technology service.
The Friends of SPPL adjusted their service model and began selling used books on eBay while the Read Before Book Store was closed. Even though the library and bookstore are now fully open, a few of the services established have remained in place as we continue to address barriers to accessing traditional library service.
These services include: drive-up hold pick up service, virtual programming, librarian’s choice for personalized book selection, enhanced digital collections, audio-enabled children’s books, digital library card applications and cards, an enhanced LINKcat mobile app, and Friends of SPPL eBay book sales.
Also in the spring of 2020, the Public Library Association (PLA) called on all public library workers to commit to structural change and to take action to end systemic racism and injustice. We took on this charge and created the SPPL Racial Literacy Plan.
The plan has served as a guide to advance equity, honor our diverse identities, and create an inclusive culture for all. Through this plan, SPPL has conducted collection audits, curated displays and book club kits to support and represent underrepresented and misrepresented voices, and has offered book clubs and programs to celebrate diverse cultures and heritages.
Through the Racial Literacy Plan, the library established a new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Committee to the Library Board. This committee is comprised of community members, and meets monthly, advising on policies and procedures through an equity and social justice lens, so that we authentically and equitably welcome and serve all residents.
Through the work of the Lucila Polo (DEI Advisory Committee Member), this year’s proclamation in honor of National Library Week was translated and read in Spanish. The Friends of the Library Board also created a DEI Committee as they strive to reach and include more members of the community in their efforts to support the library.
“Ensuring access” is a phrase we use a lot and take very seriously at SPPL. At the start of the pandemic, when access to physical resources was not available, the library enhanced digital steaming with robust Hoopla and Libby subscriptions.
Even after a full reopening, usage data demonstrates our patrons continue to value the service at the same level. In fact, thanks to the SPPL Foundation, we recently added Kanopy to our digital streaming options. Kanopy brings over 30,000 video content items to SPPL patrons.
These digital streaming resources, along with 25+ databases available to SPPL card holders, provides 24/7 access to information and materials throughout the year. When doors were closed for browsing, Dream Bus Mobile Library Service stops became an essential way for our patrons to browse and check out books.
Dream Bus Mobile Services, like our digital services, have now become part of residents’ regular library services. In addition to special stops at community events, the library is committed to regular stops at the Element on Main, Vandenberg Heights Park, and Rolling Prairie Apartments, in collaboration with Sun Prairie Community Schools, the Neighborhood Navigators and the YMCA.
As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sun Prairie Public Library is focusing efforts on reconnecting with regular library patrons, welcoming new patrons to the library for the first time, establishing new community partners for services, and reaching more of our community through engagement and outreach efforts.
Adult Services librarians resumed their visits to Colonial View Senior apartments and Youth Services librarians resumed 4K classroom and other outreach visits and we hope to add more site visits as we progress. Friends of SPPL volunteers are also back at work at the Read Before Book Store selling books, merchandise, snacks and drinks.
Going virtual allowed for a continuity in service, particularly for programming and digital content. However, Zoom meetings and events, technology, and screen fatigue set in for everyone!
To help bring balance to our community, our Youth Services department, in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department, created Story Walks with the goal of providing an outdoor literary activity – promoting physical activity and literacy without screen time!
When we reopened, we did so in phases, and our services and spaces focused first on bridging digital and socioeconomic disparities. The SPPL Foundation’s 2021 Spring Appeal equipped our discussion rooms with technology to support teleconferencing needs.
We also collaborated with the Tenant Resource Center, Project Recovery, and Shelter from the Storm to provide housing, employment, and Covid-19 assistance. In addition, partnerships with Sun Prairie EMS and PHMDC provided regular COVID-19 vaccination clinics for everyone in the community.
Reconnecting through our collections and programming has been one of the most rewarding ways we are emerging from the pandemic. Patrons have been able to come in and participate in programming opportunities and can freely browse the collection, including our new book club kits and audio-enabled book collections.
Opening up spaces for individuals and small groups to work and meet has been critical to reconnection. One of our most notable space reopening was the “unboxing” of our Teen Space.
This space was originally scheduled to open in the spring of 2020, thanks to fundraising efforts by the SPPL Foundation. We were finally able to open the space on February 12, 2022. The two-year delay made this event even more meaningful.
As we continue to welcome new and regular patrons, we realize there are many residents facing hardships across many measures of well-being: including physical and mental health, employment, housing, food, literacy, education, language, physical and cognitive ability, discrimination, and transportation access.
Recognizing the barriers that these and other socio-environmental factors impose on our community members, we started a Social Work Internship program, with the goal of providing library staff with knowledge, vocabulary, connections, and resources to better assist our patrons.
As we move further into 2022, we look forward to the SPPL Foundation’s Spring Gatsby Gala, the Oceans of Possibilities Summer Library Program, Juneteenth Picture Book & Community Art Event, Dream Bus Farmer’s Market and community event visits, seasonal Story Walk installations at Sheehan Park, September library card sign up month ice cream social, art displays, enhanced outreach and homebound visits, and additional in-person programming.
Looking even further ahead, SPPL is excited to advance our expansion and renovation project. Early this year, we completed the conceptual design phase and we are now heading into a robust capital campaign fundraising effort.
We anticipate a full design in 2023 with construction to begin in 2024, and a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony in 2025!
The SPPL is proud and excited to be part of the City of Sun Prairie’s next chapter and we look forward to providing exceptional service for our community, so that all residents may thrive and prosper through new and traditional public library services.