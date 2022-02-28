Sun Prairie police referred a 40-year-old Madison male and a 36-year-old Sun Prairie female to the Dane County District Attorney’s for cocaine possession charges in connection with a Feb. 24 incident at Park Circle.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded at 4:53 p.m. to a report of a person having difficulty breathing in the 300 building at Park Circle, where a second person was also reported to have difficulty breathing at the same address. Both the male and the female who had difficulty breathing admitted to taking pills.
Officers arrived and administered Narcan to both the male and female, but also seized drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cocaine from the apartment.
Both were transported for medical treatment at a Madison hospital, but subsequently referred for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine.
57 citations issued for snow emergency parking violationsSun Prairie police issued 57 citations to individuals parked on city streets from 12:10 a.m. to 8:44 a.m. on Feb. 25, when the City of Sun Prairie had declared a snow emergency.
A snow emergency is usually declared when three inches or more of snow is projected to fall in Sun Prairie. The city declared the snow emergency effective at 8 p.m. on Feb. 24 and continued it until 8 a.m. on Feb. 25.
During a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on any city street until the snow emergency has been canceled.
Vehicles parked on the street in violation of this ordinance can be ticketed ($50 fine) and may be towed.
Vehicles may be parked in municipal parking lots, park parking lots and on Merchant Square in the city during the declared snow emergency. An interactive map of Snow Emergency Parking Lots may be found online at https://maps-sunprairie.opendata.arcgis.com/
Students issued warnings for nicotine vaping at SPHSSun Prairie police issued warnings for possession of nicotine on school grounds to an 18-year-old Sun Prairie male and a 17-year-old Sun Prairie male in connection with a Feb. 24 incident at Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove St.
Officers responded to the school at 916 a.m. to investigate a report of two males vaping in one of the bathrooms. Both admitted to vaping nicotine, and were issued the warnings, according to Cox.
Female referred for bringing Airsoft BB pistol to schoolSun Prairie police referred a 13-year-old Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School student to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of being armed with a dangerous weapon on school grounds when she allegedly brought an Airsoft BB-gun to school.
Cox said the Dean of Students received notification that a student at the school potentially have a BB gun on school grounds. That student was brought to the office from the lunch room and was located with the orange tipped Airsoft gun, which was empty.
After the toy gun was located, the student fled the school on foot. Police located her to the west of the school over by Dairy Queen, then made contact with her and her parents.
Woman being sought for damaging home under constructionSun Prairie police are seeking a White female suspect in connection with damage she allegedly caused to a home under construction on Prospect Drive.
According to Cox, police were called Feb. 27 at 12:31 p.m. after a general contractor went to the site to find a woman inside the home. She started a fire in the basement to keep warm, causing damage to three heat vents and a fireplace screen.
The female was able to enter the home by locating a set of keys to the house.
Police are still seeking the female in connection with the incident. She is described as a White female with blond hair and wearing black leggings. Individuals who may have seen a woman matching that description on Feb. 27 should call the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes