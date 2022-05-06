The Sun Prairie Area Genealogy Society’s first event is a free exhibit from the Max Kade Institute in Madison beginning May 10 until May 28 at The Crosse House, 133 W. Main St.
The exhibit is open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-5 p.m., Wednesdays 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. as well as on Mondays by appointment only. Although the exhibit is free of charge, donations are appreciated.
The Crosse House exhibit is a part of the Neighbors Past and Present “The Wisconsin German Experience.” Explore the history of German ancestors from immigration, traditions, customs, life, to war. See area residents share their ancestors’ personal belongings, share your family history and stories.
Features of the exhibit include:
• Learning about the history and the journey of German immigrants coming to Wisconsin in the early days;
• Special exhibit items by local Sun Prairie area residents;
• Opportunities to explore your heritage;
• Children’s activities and displays; and
• Photo opportunities – visitors should be sure to bring their phones.
The Sun Prairie Area Genealogy Society (SPAGS) was formed through the Sun Prairie Public Library more than eight years ago to help area residents research their family history.
From programs four times a year, to monthly programs on the second Saturday of every month at the library starting at 10 a.m., SPAGS has had a variety of guest lectures such as author Eric Piotrowski who taught members how to write their family history, as well as Thomas McIntee, and a DNA expert.
The SPAGS has recently expanded its goals and partnered with the Sun Prairie Historical Society and the Sun Prairie Historical Restoration Inc (SPHRI), since genealogy and history go hand in hand. The SPHRI (the Crosse House) located at 133 W. Main Street, will be the new home for SPAGS, which will continue to have its programs at the library, but now has a dedicated “home”, allowing space for research, “pop-up” events, and one-on-one research help.
SPAGS has begun collecting and preserving family histories from area residents, and will be able to offer one-on-one help for those wishing to research their family history. If you have family history you would like to share, please contact SPAGS by email at sunprairieareagensociety@gmail.com.
Genealogy is more than just dates of birth, marriage, and death. It’s the story of your family. It is digging into the experiences that shaped their lives and way of living. It is understanding the joys and the struggles in a comprehensive way that makes you pause and reflect for those who came before you.
Another part of genealogy that has helped shape research is DNA which plays a huge role in family history, but there is so much more than finding your ethnicity. There can be stunning surprises and great joys when you do DNA testing. With great information also can come surprises from realizing your ethnic background isn’t what you had been told to find relatives you didn’t know existed.
Have you stumbled upon a photo of your great-great-grandparents? While looking at the photo, do you see the resemblance to yourself, sibling, or a child? That's just one way to understand your beginnings and find connections to family.
No matter what your reason for researching, SPAGS wants to help you navigate the world of family history. Do you want to make donations of family history or want further help? Contact SPAGS at sunprairieareagensociety@gmail.com.