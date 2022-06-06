Sun Prairie police arrested a Rio, Wisconsin, man on June 5 in connection with an incident that occurred in the parking lot at the Sun Prairie Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said an officer initiated the contact with several people in a parked vehicle at 9:17 p.m. in the store’s parking lot.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Roger Gallagher, 54, for possession of 3.6 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation hold, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
SPPD investigating four catalytic converter theftsThe SPPD is investigating the theft of four catalytic converters from different areas of the city — all of which were reported stolen on June 2.
The first was reported stolen at 2:58 p.m. from a vehicle parked at Dean Clinic, 10 Tower Drive.
The second catalytic converter was reported stolen at 2:59 p.m. from a vehicle parked in the driveway in the 1800 block of Delaware Drive.
The final two were stolen from Mitsubishi vehicles — one parked in the parking lot of the 800 building at Park Circle was reported at 3:44 p.m.; and the other was parked in a business parking lot in the 400 block of Broadway Drive.
“All of those are still active,” Cox said, referring to the investigations of the thefts. “We believe they are all related.”
According to auto retail websites, catalytic converters are stolen because they contain precious metals, including rhodium, platinum, and palladium. Those metals can be sold to scrap or salvage dealers for $150 to $200 per piece, depending on the size of the converter and the current market rate for each of the metals inside it.
The same sites advise parking vehicles inside of garages and locking all access doors to prevent thefts; engraving the vehicle identification number on the converter so that if a scrap dealer receives one that they will know it is stolen; and setting the car alarm to activate when it detects vibration.
Joint operation results in three arrestsOn June 2, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers other local and state agencies, conducted a joint proactive traffic operation.
During the four hour operation, the group was involved in six traffic stops, which resulted in the recovery three stolen vehicles and two firearms. There were also four short vehicle pursuits related to the traffic stops.
In addition, the following individuals were arrested:
• Antonio J. Fernandez, age 21 for knowingly fleeing an officer, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.
• Malek J. Banks, 24, for a Wisconsin Department of Corrections hold, as well as charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, two counts of bail jumping, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver; and
• Aidan A. Johnson, age 19: knowingly fleeing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of bail jumping and possession of narcotics.
Madison area law enforcement agencies continue to participate in several social media campaigns reminding citizens to secure their residences (including garage doors) and vehicles. Vehicle owners are advised to remove valuables, firearms, keys and garage door openers from vehicles, even when parked in their driveways.
In addition, citizens are reminded not to leave their vehicles running and unattended. Stolen vehicles have been used during the commission of other crimes in the area including, gas drive-offs, thefts, burglaries, drug dealing and shots fired incidents, according to the joint Madison area law enforcement agency press release.
Sun Prairie man arrested for 6th offense of operating a motor vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentrationSun Prairie police arrested a 34-year-old Sun Prairie man June 5 after he narrowly missed colliding with a squad car on Main Street, then randomly pulled into a residential driveway on Jackson Street.
Cox said police received a call at 2:12 a.m. from a Jackson Street homeowner who told police a male had just pulled into the driveway, but the caller had no idea who the male was. The male driver turned out to be the same one who had nearly collided with the officer when pulling out from Wagner’s Bar.
An officer responded and made contact with Adrian Cisneros, who refused an intoxilyzer test. Police completed a blood draw with a warrant, and upon completion of the investigation, arrested Cisneros for sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content as well as a probation hold. Police transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes