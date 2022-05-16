Sun Prairie police are attempting to learn the identity of a male who pulled a handgun during an argument at The Rock, 920 W. Main St., on May 13.
Sgt. Jason Lefeber said officers responded to the business at 11:23 p.m. after an argument started between two males over a female. The argument escalated and, according to witnesses, one of the males pulled a handgun but did not point it at the other person, before fleeing the establishment.
Police are reviewing video to determine the identity of the male who pulled the gun. If they are successful in learning the suspect’s identity, they will issue a citation for carrying a concealed weapon, according to Lefeber.
Stolen car included gunSun Prairie police are searching for a white Mazda 3 stolen from a driveway in the 500 block of Windsor Street sometime over night between May 12 and 4:30 a.m. on May 13.
The owner of the vehicle said it was legally parked, unlocked, in a driveway with the keys left inside. The vehicle also contained a handgun, according to Lefeber.
Madison male referred for nude recording chargesSun Prairie police referred a Madison male to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of nude recording charges stemming from the theft of his Sun Prairie ex-girlfriend’s cellular phone.
The female reported her phone stolen on May 12, and Sun Prairie officers referred the male on May 13 after learning the male suspect allegedly posted nude images of her without her authorization.
Male jailed after passing out at pumps
SPPD officers arrested a 36-year-old Sun Prairie male on May 12 after police found him passed out behind the steering wheel of a vehicle at Kwik Trip, 1252 W. Main St.
Lefeber said officers responded to the business at 9:01 p.m. after store personnel alerted them to the male’s presence. Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Tristan Ramsey, 36, of Sun Prairie, for misdemeanor bail jumping, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. He also received a citation for second offense-operating a motor vehicle while under the influence intoxicants.
Coming soon: Click It or TicketLefeber said the Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement program is set to begin on May 22 and run through the Memorial Day weekend. Local law enforcement agencies participate in the program with overtime hours reimbursed by the federal and state Department of Transportation.
The SPPD sergeant urged motorists to watch for the campaign, which will place more officers on the street to enforce speed and seat belt laws with the goal of saving motorist lives during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes