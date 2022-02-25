KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
2/26/22
8 AM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22
10:05 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-11-22
10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22
11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 2-24-2022
12 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
1 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Estate Planning
2:05 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep
2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022
3 PM Colonial Club, Stories from the Heart, 02-14-22
4 PM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting
4:30 PM Community Conversations 2022
6:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?
7 PM Live, SPHS Girls Basketball Playoffs
9 PM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting
9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22
10 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22
10:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-11-22
11 PM Reel Reviews, 2-24-2022
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
2/27/22
8 AM Sacred Hearts, 2-27-22
9 AM Peace Lutheran, 2-20-22
10 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 2-20-22
11 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 2-20-22
12 PM Our Saviors Church, 2-20-22
1 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22
1:30 PM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting
2 PM SPASD School Board, 02-14-22
4:15 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?
4:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22
5 PM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting
5:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-16-22
6 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-11-22
6:30 PM Police Chief’s Advisory Board, 02-23-22
8 PM Utilities Commission, 02-21-22
8:30 PM Finance Committee, 02-22-22
9:30 PM Community Conversations 2022
11:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?
2/28/22
8 AM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22
10:05 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-11-22
10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22
11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22
11:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep
12:55 PM Parenting Game, Life Insurance
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
3 PM Reel Reviews, 2-24-22
3:30 PM State of the City, 2-17-22
4:30 PM Police Chief’s Advisory Board, 0-23-22
6 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-28-22
9 PM SPHS Girls Basketball Playoff, 2-26-22
10:30 PM SPHS Girls Basketball vs Middleton, Playoff, 2-25-22
3/1/22
8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 2-24-22
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-25-22
9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
10 AM Parenting Game, Life Insurance
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep
11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts
12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, March 2022
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-28-22
12:55 PM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 1-20-22
1:30 PM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting
2 PM State of the City, 2-17-22
2:55 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22
5 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-25-22
5:30 PM City Meetings Live, Committee of the Whole
7 PM City Meetings Live, Common Council
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-28-22
9 PM Police Chief’s Advisory Board, 02-23-22
10:30 PM Community Conversations 2022
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
2/26/22
8 AM Eight Electric Actors
10 AM The Seal Squad
12 PM WYKMWAM Crew
12:30 PM PotaFOE Crew
2 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
3 PM Wolf Pack
4 PM Secret Sloth Society
5 PM The Tentacle Team
6 PM The Masked Actors
8 PM Minecraft Maniacs
9 PM Kit Cat
10 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
11:30 PM Library, Sunday Night Stories & Stories
2/27/22
8 AM CHUMS 9th Gr. Band, 5-22-19
9 AM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19
9:45 AM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 5-7-19
10:15 AM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-14-20
11:30 AM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20
12 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20
1:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
2 PM Black History Assembly
3 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
3:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20
4:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21
5:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
6:30 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids
8 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
8:30 PM Groundhog Day 2022
9 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
9:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21
10:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20
11 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20
11:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20
2/28/22
8 AM Northside Music, 4-3-19
10 AM Library, Storytime
10:30 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime
11 AM Mark Hayward
12 PM Sun Prairie Library Tour
12:30 PM Ken Lonnquist
1:30 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22
2:15 PM Dog Treats
2:30 PM Challenge Competition
3 PM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021
5 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
5:30 PM Mockumentary of Cats
5:45 PM Adventures In Photography, 2020
6 PM Interviews in 2020 by Danny
6:30 PM Adventures in Animation-1, 2021
7 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
8 PM Crazy Yoga Positions
8:45 PM Pinewood Derby, 2-8-20
10 PM Adventures In Reporting, 2020
11:15 PM Sankofa, Student Projects, 2020
3/1/22
8 AM Banananana Boat
9 AM 8-Bit Crew
10 AM Gas Station Stop
11:30 AM Squid People
12:45 PM Stupendous Squirrels
2 PM Turtle Airplanes
4 PM Secret Sloth Society
5 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
6 PM Thursday Night Live, 2-24-22
6:30 PM PotaFOE Crew
8 PM WYKMWAM Crew
8:30 PM Wolf Pack
9:30 PM The Tentacle Team
10:30 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers