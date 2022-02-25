Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC)

The Sun Prairie Media Center — home to KSUN and KIDS-4 public access cable TV channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio — is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

 Sun Prairie Media Center

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

2/26/22

8 AM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

10:05 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-11-22

10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22

11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 2-24-2022

12 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

1 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

1:30 PM Parenting Game, Estate Planning

2:05 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022

3 PM Colonial Club, Stories from the Heart, 02-14-22

4 PM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting

4:30 PM Community Conversations 2022

6:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

7 PM Live, SPHS Girls Basketball Playoffs

9 PM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting

9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22

10 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

10:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-11-22

11 PM Reel Reviews, 2-24-2022

11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

2/27/22

8 AM Sacred Hearts, 2-27-22

9 AM Peace Lutheran, 2-20-22

10 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 2-20-22

11 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 2-20-22

12 PM Our Saviors Church, 2-20-22

1 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

1:30 PM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting

2 PM SPASD School Board, 02-14-22

4:15 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

4:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

5 PM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting

5:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-16-22

6 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-11-22

6:30 PM Police Chief’s Advisory Board, 02-23-22

8 PM Utilities Commission, 02-21-22

8:30 PM Finance Committee, 02-22-22

9:30 PM Community Conversations 2022

11:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

2/28/22

8 AM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

10:05 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-11-22

10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22

11:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

12:55 PM Parenting Game, Life Insurance

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 2-24-22

3:30 PM State of the City, 2-17-22

4:30 PM Police Chief’s Advisory Board, 0-23-22

6 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-28-22

9 PM SPHS Girls Basketball Playoff, 2-26-22

10:30 PM SPHS Girls Basketball vs Middleton, Playoff, 2-25-22

3/1/22

8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 2-24-22

8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-25-22

9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

10 AM Parenting Game, Life Insurance

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts

12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, March 2022

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-28-22

12:55 PM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 1-20-22

1:30 PM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting

2 PM State of the City, 2-17-22

2:55 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22

5 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-25-22

5:30 PM City Meetings Live, Committee of the Whole

7 PM City Meetings Live, Common Council

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-28-22

9 PM Police Chief’s Advisory Board, 02-23-22

10:30 PM Community Conversations 2022

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

2/26/22

8 AM Eight Electric Actors

10 AM The Seal Squad

12 PM WYKMWAM Crew

12:30 PM PotaFOE Crew

2 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

3 PM Wolf Pack

4 PM Secret Sloth Society

5 PM The Tentacle Team

6 PM The Masked Actors

8 PM Minecraft Maniacs

9 PM Kit Cat

10 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers

11:30 PM Library, Sunday Night Stories & Stories

2/27/22

8 AM CHUMS 9th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

9 AM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19

9:45 AM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 5-7-19

10:15 AM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-14-20

11:30 AM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

12 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20

1:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20

2 PM Black History Assembly

3 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20

3:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20

4:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21

5:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

6:30 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids

8 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

8:30 PM Groundhog Day 2022

9 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

9:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21

10:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20

11 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20

11:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20

2/28/22

8 AM Northside Music, 4-3-19

10 AM Library, Storytime

10:30 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime

11 AM Mark Hayward

12 PM Sun Prairie Library Tour

12:30 PM Ken Lonnquist

1:30 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22

2:15 PM Dog Treats

2:30 PM Challenge Competition

3 PM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021

5 PM Alice In Wonderland Play

5:30 PM Mockumentary of Cats

5:45 PM Adventures In Photography, 2020

6 PM Interviews in 2020 by Danny

6:30 PM Adventures in Animation-1, 2021

7 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020

8 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

8:45 PM Pinewood Derby, 2-8-20

10 PM Adventures In Reporting, 2020

11:15 PM Sankofa, Student Projects, 2020

3/1/22

8 AM Banananana Boat

9 AM 8-Bit Crew

10 AM Gas Station Stop

11:30 AM Squid People

12:45 PM Stupendous Squirrels

2 PM Turtle Airplanes

4 PM Secret Sloth Society

5 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

6 PM Thursday Night Live, 2-24-22

6:30 PM PotaFOE Crew

8 PM WYKMWAM Crew

8:30 PM Wolf Pack

9:30 PM The Tentacle Team

10:30 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers

Recommended for you