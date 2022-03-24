Sun Prairie Police are investigating a burglary at Broadway Tire, 409 O’Keeffe Ave., that occurred overnight from March 21 into March 22.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said the party responsible for the burglary gained entry to the property by breaking through a wooden fence located in the southeast corner of the property, then entered the business through a service door.
The party responsible for the burglary stole a safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Cox.
Police set next ‘Coffee with a Cop’ for March 28The Sun Prairie Police Department will host its next Coffee With a Cop event on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Beans ‘n Cream, located at 345 Cannery Square; see the SPPD Facebook page for more information at https://www.facebook.com/events/697485257943307/?ref=newsfeed.
Woman who forgot she gave name to store bakery cited for retail theft
Sun Prairie police cited a 27-year-old Sun Prairie woman after she failed to scan her items in the self-check area at Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road, on Monday, March 21.
Cox said the woman also placed a cake order that had her name on it. After police learned that, they issued a retail theft citation to Danielle Bender of Sun Prairie. She also received a trespass ban from Sun Prairie Police to remain off the premises at Walmart.