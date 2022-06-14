With excessive heat in the forecast, Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is reminding pet families to take the extra steps necessary to keep your pets cool and safe.
“Even healthy pets can suffer from dehydration and heat stroke if exposed to extreme high temperatures and humidity,” Lisa Bernard, DCHS Public Relations Coordinator, said. “Make sure your pets stay safe by keeping them in a cool location, giving them plenty of water, and NEVER leaving your pet alone inside a vehicle.”
To keep your pet safe and healthy during the heat:
• Watch out for heatstroke - Symptoms include excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, fever, vomiting, seizures, and collapse. Call your veterinarian right away if you think your dog or cat may be suffering from heatstroke.
Pet breeds with flatter faces (such as Pugs, Shih Tzus, Pekingese, Bulldogs, Boxers among dogs and Persian cats) and very young and senior dogs are especially vulnerable.
• Give your pet extra water – On hot days, be prepared to refill your pet’s water bowl more often or add more bowls of water throughout your home.
• Offer your pet several ways to cool off - Leave a fan on in a place where your pet can sit in front of it, add some ice cubes to their water, or offer them a cool treat(a Kong stuffed with wet food or peanut butter, then frozen, is cooling for your dog and provides a fun activity that can help exert energy). Also, keep the blinds/curtains closed to limit the sun from heating up your space more.
• NEVER leave your pet alone inside a car - Even with the windows cracked, the inside of a car can heat up to 120 degrees in a matter of minutes on a warm day. Leaving the air conditioning on is no guarantee your pet will be safe.
• Take your walks in the morning or evening - The intense midday heat can overwhelm your dog during a walk. Exercise your dog during the cooler hours in the morning or evening. Depending on the humidity, you may have to keep the walk shorter than normal, though.
• Don’t leave your dog alone outside for more than a few minutes - Even in the shade, a dog exposed to extreme heat and humidity is at risk for heatstroke.
• Avoid hot sidewalks and multi-modal paths – Remember, your dog’s paws are bare skin which can be easily burned by hot surfaces, such as pavement, blacktop and sand.
• Brush your pet regularly - A clean, untangled coat can help ward off summer skin problems and help your pet stay cool. You can trim your pup’s coat, but it’s not recommended to shave it down to the skin. That coat protects your pet from getting a sunburn.
• Be alert for coolant leaking from your vehicle - Dogs are attracted to the sweet taste of coolant, and just a small amount can make your dog sick — or cause death. If you believe your dog may have ingested coolant, take them to the veterinarian immediately.
