Sunshine Place will celebrate the 15th anniversary of opening its doors in April 2007 with a fundraising campaign that looks back on the accomplishments of the non-profit organization that supports the basic needs of families, children and individuals in Sun Prairie.
The concept for Sunshine Place – a single point of access where those in need can get help from multiple services – formed years earlier when a group of citizens banded together to find a better way to meet the needs of the rapidly growing community.
“It was really the spirit of the people in our community that helped make Sunshine Place possible,” said Beth Mielcarek, referring to the initial idea and founding of the organization.
Mielcarek helped spearhead efforts to make the organization a reality and currently serves on the Sunshine Place Board of Directors.
The property on Rickel Road was secured thanks to the help of the City of Sun Prairie, and a committee was formed to fundraise for the building project.
“It was amazing to see support from the entire community. Individuals, civic organizations, businesses, and churches all came together to provide the financial support needed to construct the facility,” recalled Mielcarek. “Our volunteer committee was instrumental in spreading awareness of the need. The internet wasn’t that influential back then, so our efforts were all boots on the ground.”
The community’s support was evident on the day of the organization’s grand opening, when a parade of citizens walked with wagons of food from the former location of the Sun Prairie Food Pantry to the organization’s new home at Sunshine Place.
At the time, Sunshine Place housed just two nonprofit organizations – the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry and The Red Barn thrift store. There were also a few offices that provided space for other social service agencies to meet with clients.
Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry President Mark Thompson recalled the urgency with which the pantry needed a new location.
“Fifteen years ago, Sunshine Place literally gave the Food Pantry a roof over its head. The pantry’s location on South Bristol Street was being razed and we didn’t have a home,” Thompson remembered.
“Sunshine Place provided us the space that allowed us to become one of the most accessible pantries in south-central Wisconsin. I can’t imagine a better partner to work with than Sunshine Place,” Thompson added. “Our missions are so similar, and the resulting collaboration is so strong. I believe we have something truly special in this community with endless potential.”
Since its humble beginnings, Sunshine Place has continually adapted in response to the growing needs of the Sun Prairie community.
Today, the organization operates out of two adjacent buildings which house seven Sunshine Place programs and seven partner agencies, including Sunshine Supper, C.A.R.D.S. Closet, Spirit of Giving, Sunshine Legal Clinic, Rays of Hope Emergency Assistance, Spirit of Giving, Stuff the Bus, and The Bed Lady.
These programs have been added incrementally during the last 15 years. Most were started organically by citizens in the community looking to make a difference.
Once brought under the Sunshine Place nonprofit umbrella, many programs retained their volunteer leadership with support from Sunshine Place staff and volunteers.
Additionally, Sunshine Place provides space for partner agencies to house their own services, such as the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, Joining Forces for Families, and Centro Hispano among others.
While the organization has grown, it still relies on that original generous community spirit that started it all.
“Our community has always stepped up to help those in need,” said Sunshine Place Executive Director Ann Maastricht.
“We have seen that with major events such as the downtown explosion and with the pandemic, but we also see it every day,” Maastricht said.
“Whether it’s organizations volunteering to host Sunshine Supper or kids hosting lemonade stands to raise funds for our programs, it’s apparent that our community takes care of one another without expectation,” Maastricht said. “It’s an inspiring community effort.”
As Sunshine Place looks to the future, top priority is continued adaptability and growth to make sure everyone in the community has a path to stability.
“We are thinking strategically to identify gaps in services, and we are working hard to become an even stronger organization,” said Maastricht.
After assessing current needs, and in part with support from United Way of Dane County, Sunshine Place is planning to add a Housing Case Manager to its small staff during the spring.
“This is a huge opportunity for us to better serve those in need and to have housing resources dedicated specifically for the Sun Prairie community,” Maastricht said.
Other future initiatives for Sunshine Place include repairs and improvements for its aging second building on Main Street, as well as a focus on strengthening collaborations with community partners.
“Our goal is to provide the most accessible and effective support possible for those in need, and we are confident that we can do great things together as a community,” Maastricht said.
In honor of its 15th Anniversary, Sunshine Place has a goal of securing 15 new recurring donors as a way to build sustaining support. As an incentive, the first 15 donors to sign up at a giving level of $25 per month or more in April will receive a $25 gift card to Buck & Honey’s.
“The easiest way to provide steady support of our mission is through a recurring gift,” said Maastricht. “These types of donations help sustain vital programs now and in the future.”
To donate, visit sunshineplace.org or visit Sunshine Place on Facebook, where Sunshine Place is providing updates to the recurring donor promotion.
-Staff report