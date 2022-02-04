Fiction
“Olga Dies Dreaming” by Oxchitl Gonzalez
It's 2017, and Olga and her brother, Pedro "Prieto" Acevedo, are bold-faced names in their hometown of New York. Prieto is a popular Congressman, representing their gentrifying Latinx neighborhood in Brooklyn while Olga is the tony wedding planner for Manhattan's powerbrokers. Despite their alluring public lives, behind closed doors things are far less rosy. Olga can orchestrate the love stories of the 1%, but she can't seem to find her own - until she meets Matteo, who forces her to confront the effects of long-held family secrets. Twenty-seven years ago, their mother, Blanca, a Young Lord-turned-radical, abandoned her children to advance a militant political cause, leaving them to be raised by their grandmother – and now she’s back. Set against the backdrop of New York City in the months surrounding the most devastating hurricane in Puerto Rico's history, Xochitl Gonzalez's Olga Dies Dreaming is a story that examines political corruption, familial strife and the very notion of the American dream-all while asking what it really means to weather a storm. Also available on audio CD and in Overdrive.
“The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
From the New York Times bestselling author of “The Guest List” comes a new locked room mystery, set in a Paris apartment building in which every resident has something to hide. Jess needs a fresh start. Her half-brother Ben didn't sound thrilled when she asked if she could crash with him for a bit, but he didn't say no. Only when she shows up he's not there. The longer Ben stays missing, the more Jess starts to dig into her brother's situation, and the more questions she has. Jess may have come to Paris to escape her past, but it's starting to look like it's Ben's future that's in question. Everyone's a neighbor, a suspect, and everyone knows something they're not telling. Also available in large print and in Overdrive.
Nonfiction
“Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown
Best-selling author, Brene Brown takes us on a journey through 85 of the emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human. She gives us the language and tools to access a universe of new choices and second chances - a universe where we can share and steward the stories of our bravest and most heartbreaking moments with one another in a way that builds connection. Over the past two decades, Brown's extensive research into the experiences that make us who we are has shaped the cultural conversation and helped define what it means to be courageous with our lives. Brown shares, "I want this to be an atlas for all of us, because I believe that, with an adventurous heart and the right maps, we can travel anywhere and never fear losing ourselves. Even when we have no idea where we are. Also available in large print, on audio CD, and in Overdrive.
“Bird Brother” by Rodney Stotts
To escape the tough streets of Southeast Washington, D.C., Rodney Stotts would ride the metro to the Smithsonian National Zoo. There, the bald eagles and other birds of prey captured his imagination for the first time. Rodney shares his unlikely journey to becoming a conservationist and one of America's few Black master falconers. Rodney grew up during the crack epidemic, with guns, drugs, and the threat of incarceration an accepted part of daily life for nearly everyone he knew. With the fierceness of the raptors he had admired for so long, he began to train to become a master falconer and to develop his own raptor education program and sanctuary. “Bird Brother” is an unflinching look at the uphill battle Black children face in pursuing stable, fulfilling lives, a testament to the healing power of nature, and a reminder that no matter how much heartbreak we've endured, we still have the capacity to give back to our communities and follow our wildest dreams.
Large Print
“Betrayal of Anne Frank” by Rosemary Sullivan
Over thirty million people have read Anne Frank’s, “The Diary of a Young Girl”, the journal teen-aged Anne kept while living in an attic with her family and four other people in Amsterdam during World War II. But despite the many works - journalism, books, plays and novels - devoted to Anne's story, none has ever conclusively explained how these eight people managed to live in hiding undetected for over two years - and who or what finally brought the Nazis to their door. Retired FBI agent Vincent Pankoke and a team of indefatigable investigators pored over tens of thousands of pages of documents - some never before seen - and interviewed scores of descendants of people familiar with the Franks. Utilizing methods developed by the FBI, the Cold Case Team painstakingly pieced together the months leading to the infamous arrest - and came to a shocking conclusion. Also available on audio CD.
“School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan
Set in near-future America under a government-run reform program where bad mothers are retrained using robot doll children with artificial intelligence, Frida Liu, a 39-year-old Chinese-American single mother in Philadelphia, loses custody of her 18-month-old daughter, Harriet. To regain custody, she must spend a year at a newly-created institution, where she practices parenting with bad mothers from all over the county. Frida is an outsider in every way: highly educated, affluent, and the sole Asian. The mothers, whose transgressions range from benign to horrific, are under constant surveillance and if they don't pass all the school's tests, their parental rights will be terminated. Also available on audio CD and in Overdrive.
Audiobooks
“Anthem” by Noah Hawley
The wheels are coming off in America. Opioid addictions accelerate, environmental collapse surrounds us, and vigilante bands take over streets at night. The very idea of government is challenged daily, and something is happening to teenagers across the country. At the Float Anxiety Abatement Center, in a suburb of Chicago, Simon Oliver is trying to recover from his sister's tragic passing. He breaks out to join a woman named Louise and a man called The Prophet on a quest as urgent as it is enigmatic. Who lies at the end of the road? A man known as The Wizard, whose past encounter with Louise sparked her own collapse. Their quest becomes a rescue mission when they join a man whose sister is being held captive by the Wizard. Noah Hawley's new novel is a freewheeling adventure that finds unquenchable lights in dark corners. Unforgettably vivid characters and a plot as fast and bright as pop cinema blend in a Vonnegutian story that is as timeless as a Grimm's fairy tale. Also available in large print, on audio CD, and in Overdrive.
“Honor” by Thrity Umrigar
Indian American journalist Smita has returned to India to cover a story, but reluctantly: long ago she and her family left the country with no intention of ever coming back. As she follows the case of Meena—a Hindu woman attacked by members of her own village and her own family for marrying a Muslim man—Smita comes face to face with a society where tradition carries more weight than one’s own heart, and a story that threatens to unearth the painful secrets of Smita’s own past. In this tender and evocative novel about love, hope, familial devotion, betrayal, and sacrifice, Thrity Umrigar shows us two courageous women trying to navigate how to be true to their homelands and themselves at the same time. Also available on audio CD, in Overdrive and in Hoopla.
Teen
“Bluebird” by Sharon Cameron
In 1946 Eva arrives in New York City, from the rubble of Berlin, supposedly looking for a new life, but actually seeking justice against the Nazis that "escaped" with the help of the CIA; one in particular, the doctor who knows who Eva really is, because her identity is the product Project Bluebird, an experiment of the concentration camps involving brainwashing and mind control, which both the Americans and the Soviets would like access to--and Eva does not know if she can trust anyone she meets, least of all Jake Katz, the young man she is attracted to. Also available on Playaway and in Hoopla.
“I Must Betray You” by Ruta Sepetys
From the beloved best-selling author of Between Shades of Gray and Out of Easy comes a story of a country governed by isolation, fear, and a tyrannical dictator. Seventeen-year-old Cristian Florescu is blackmailed by the secret police to become an informer, but he decides to use his position to try to outwit his handler, undermine the regime, give voice to fellow Romanians, and expose to the world what is happening in his country. Also available on Playaway and in Overdrive.
Childrens
“Baby, Sleepy Baby” by Atinuk
It's bedtime for a drowsy little one, and the whole family takes turns to cuddle and sing this sleepy baby to bed. One by one the baby's sister, grandmother, father, and mother call on the winds, the clouds, the stars, and the moon to sail and rock and delight their little one until dreams take over.
“The Shadow Prince” by David Anthony Durham
In this middle grade solarpunk novel set in an alternate Egyptian universe, twelve-year-old Ash must compete and survive to become the shadow-and protector-of the prince. Ash is up against Lord Set, the devious god of chaos, who is secretly working to make the candidates fail, but if they do, the very survival of the kingdom is in peril. Can they save Egypt - and will any of them survive to become the shadow prince?
