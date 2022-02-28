Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC)

The Sun Prairie Media Center — home to KSUN and KIDS-4 public access cable TV channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio — is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

3/2/22

7:30 AM City Meetings Live, Media Center Commission

8:30 AM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting

9 AM Municipal Court Live

10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-25-22

10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Twisted Fitness Gym

11:55 AM Author Interview, Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alternative Dentistry

12:55 PM Parenting Game, Life Insurance

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick’s Day Recipes

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 02-24-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-25-22

4 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

4:25 PM State of the City, 02-17-22

5:30 PM Community Conversations 2022

7:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

8 PM SPHS Jazz Fest, 02-19-22

9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-16-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

9:55 PM Parenting Game, Life Insurance

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 02-24-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Ghost Walks

3/3/22

8 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-25-22

8:30 AM City Meetings Live, Business Improvement District Board

9:30 AM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting

10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, March 2022

10:35 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:15 AM Colonial Club, SPHS Jazz Band, 2-17-22

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

12:55 PM Parenting Game, Life Insurance

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick’s Day Recipes

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 2-24-22

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-25-22

4:00 PM State of the City, 2-17-22

5:05 PM Police Chief’s Advisory Board, 2-23-22

6:30 PM Thursday Night Live, 3-3-22

6:55 PM Live, SPHS Girls Basketball Playoff

9 PM Municipal Court, 3-2-22

10 PM Committee of The Whole, 3-1-22

11:30 PM City Council, 3-1-22

3/4/22

8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, March 2022

8:35 AM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting

9:05 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick’s Day Recipes

10 AM Parenting Game, Life Insurance

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alternative Dentistry

10:55 AM Author Interview, Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele

11:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22

12 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-25-22

1 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

3:05 PM Police Chief’s Advisory Board, 2-23-22

4:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

5 PM Reel Reviews, 3-3-22

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-25-22

6 PM Sacred Hearts, Stations of the Cross

6:40 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

6:55 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Madison Memorial

8:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

9:55 PM Parenting Game, Life Insurance

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 3-3-22

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Teenage Zombies

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

3/2/22

8 AM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20

8:30 AM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20

9 AM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20

9:30 AM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

10:30 AM All City Choir, 3-9-20

11 AM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20

11:30 AM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

12 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21

1 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

1:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

2 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

2:30 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

3 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

4 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

5 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

6 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

6:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

7:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

8:30 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids

10 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

11 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21

3/3/22

8 AM Kit Cat

9 AM 8-Bit Crew

10 AM A Bunch of Random People

12 PM Super Swirly Skittles

1:45 PM The Squad

3:30 PM Bacon Makes it Better

5 PM Warrior Kitties Crew

6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show

7:15 PM Turtle Airplanes

9 PM Thursday Night Live, 3-3-22

9:30 PM The Ripple Effect

11:15 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

3/4/22

8 AM KIDS-4 History Compilation

9:30 AM Library, Storytime

10 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime

10:45 AM Miller and Mike

11:30 AM Mark Hayward

12:30 PM Challenge Competition

1 PM Alice In Wonderland Play

1:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020

2:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

3:30 PM DIY Candy

4 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

5 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

6 PM Northside Concert, 6-7-19

7 PM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19

8 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19

8:30 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19

9 PM PVMS Choir, 12-10-19

9:30 PM Creekside Music, 12-11-19

10:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19

11:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19

