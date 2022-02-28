KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
3/2/22
7:30 AM City Meetings Live, Media Center Commission
8:30 AM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting
9 AM Municipal Court Live
10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-25-22
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22
11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Twisted Fitness Gym
11:55 AM Author Interview, Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alternative Dentistry
12:55 PM Parenting Game, Life Insurance
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick’s Day Recipes
2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
3 PM Reel Reviews, 02-24-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-25-22
4 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22
4:25 PM State of the City, 02-17-22
5:30 PM Community Conversations 2022
7:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?
8 PM SPHS Jazz Fest, 02-19-22
9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-16-22
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22
9:55 PM Parenting Game, Life Insurance
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 02-24-2022
11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Ghost Walks
3/3/22
8 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-25-22
8:30 AM City Meetings Live, Business Improvement District Board
9:30 AM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting
10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, March 2022
10:35 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:15 AM Colonial Club, SPHS Jazz Band, 2-17-22
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22
12:55 PM Parenting Game, Life Insurance
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick’s Day Recipes
2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
3 PM Reel Reviews, 2-24-22
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-25-22
4:00 PM State of the City, 2-17-22
5:05 PM Police Chief’s Advisory Board, 2-23-22
6:30 PM Thursday Night Live, 3-3-22
6:55 PM Live, SPHS Girls Basketball Playoff
9 PM Municipal Court, 3-2-22
10 PM Committee of The Whole, 3-1-22
11:30 PM City Council, 3-1-22
3/4/22
8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, March 2022
8:35 AM Explore Children’s Museum Ribbon-Cutting
9:05 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick’s Day Recipes
10 AM Parenting Game, Life Insurance
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alternative Dentistry
10:55 AM Author Interview, Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele
11:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22
12 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-25-22
1 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22
3:05 PM Police Chief’s Advisory Board, 2-23-22
4:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?
5 PM Reel Reviews, 3-3-22
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-25-22
6 PM Sacred Hearts, Stations of the Cross
6:40 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?
6:55 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Madison Memorial
8:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?
9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 2-16-22
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22
9:55 PM Parenting Game, Life Insurance
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 3-3-22
11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Teenage Zombies
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
3/2/22
8 AM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
8:30 AM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20
9 AM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20
9:30 AM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
10:30 AM All City Choir, 3-9-20
11 AM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20
11:30 AM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
12 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21
1 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
1:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21
2 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
2:30 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21
3 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
4 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
5 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
6 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
6:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
7:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
8:30 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids
10 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
11 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21
3/3/22
8 AM Kit Cat
9 AM 8-Bit Crew
10 AM A Bunch of Random People
12 PM Super Swirly Skittles
1:45 PM The Squad
3:30 PM Bacon Makes it Better
5 PM Warrior Kitties Crew
6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show
7:15 PM Turtle Airplanes
9 PM Thursday Night Live, 3-3-22
9:30 PM The Ripple Effect
11:15 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
3/4/22
8 AM KIDS-4 History Compilation
9:30 AM Library, Storytime
10 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime
10:45 AM Miller and Mike
11:30 AM Mark Hayward
12:30 PM Challenge Competition
1 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
1:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
2:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions
3:30 PM DIY Candy
4 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
5 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
6 PM Northside Concert, 6-7-19
7 PM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19
8 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19
8:30 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19
9 PM PVMS Choir, 12-10-19
9:30 PM Creekside Music, 12-11-19
10:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19
11:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19