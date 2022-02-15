Members of the Police Chief’s Community Advisory Board will share their experience so far on Facebook Live and KSUN (channel 983 on Spectrum, channels 13 and 1013 on TDS Cable) on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
The Sun Prairie Police Department will host an online Community Forum on Facebook Live and KSUN on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to hear what members of the Police Chief’s Community Advisory Board have to say about their experience so far.
The diverse group of residents from all four districts within the City of Sun Prairie want to share their insights with you and answer any questions you may have as they move into year two of their term.
The Advisory Board members are your friends, classmates, and neighbors: Spencer Callaway, Lorie Candelmo, Thierno Diallo, Bethzabeth Fichter, Alwyn Foster, Melanie Hawk, Pastor James Hawkins, Stephanie Hindson, Bryn Horton, Michele Mackey, Luke Mwangi, Joy Matthews, David Mitchell, Pastor Larry Tabron, Rohit Vaidya, Tamara Washington, and Chia Xiong.
"We cannot thank this group of individuals enough for their dedication to the community and for joining us in our mission of building relationships and solving problems," remarked Lt. Ray Thomson of the Sun Prairie Police Department.
Thomson advised residents to set a Facebook Live notification to watch the forum.