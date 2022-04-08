A former Sun Prairie man will stand trial in connection with a 2020 gun incident outside a Sun Prairie bar.
Gavin Q. Vyse, 30, is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety-use of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. His trial is expected to start June 1 in Dane County Circuit Court.
Sun Prairie Police say video surveillance shows shots being fired from a vehicle toward people in the parking lot of The Rock Sports Bar and Grill, 920 W. Main St. on Nov. 29, 2020, around 3:09 a.m. A 9mm bullet casing was found in the roadway after the shooting, according to the criminal complaint.
A witness reported Vyse was in an altercation on a party bus that had returned to the bar parking lot. Surveillance video shows Vyse getting into a vehicle, which drove past the bar on W. Main Street, braked, and two flashes were seen coming from the driver’s side, the criminal complaint states.
Police reported no injuries in the incident.
Vyse was released on a cash bond following his arrest. Vyse’s attorney entered a not guilty plea during Vyse’s July 27, 2021 initial appearance hearing.
A group of six people were outside the bar at the time of the shooting. One man was observed on video surveillance running toward a vehicle, taking a firearm out of the trunk and driving out of the parking lot in pursuit of vehicle that police say was driven by Vyse, the criminal complaint states.
Richard R. Walker, 27, of Sun Prairie was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm. Walker pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to eight months in jail. He is currently in the Dodge Correctional Institute in Waupun serving a sentence on another charge.