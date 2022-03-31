A 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man is expected to be charged April 11 in Dane County Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine in connection with a Sept. 13 incident in Sun Prairie.
According to the criminal complaint, Geoffrey Van Dahm was found by a Sun Prairie Community Service Officer asleep at the Sun Prairie Park & Ride, 2751 O’Keeffe Ave., at 6:30 p.m. He called two other officers to respond to the scene.
Van Dahm told tone of the two Sun Prairie Police Department officers that he did not want to drive back to Wisconsin Rapids on an expired license, so he stopped at the Park & Ride. The same officer checked the Wisconsin Department of Transportation data base and learned Van Dahm had an expired license — back in 2007.
“When asked why he felt it was okay to drive to Sun Prairie with an expired license, the defendant was suddenly not comfortable driving the rest of the way home. The defendant could not provide a specific answer,” the complaint states.
When asked about another open case from Winnebago County for possession of methamphetamine in January 2021, Van Dahm said that was the last time he used the substance, and gave the officer permission to search his vehicle.
The officer located a butane lighter — often used to smoke crack and methamphetamine — as well as a small vial of crystal methamphetamine. A second officer tested and weighed the substance and found it to be .1 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
A condition of Van Dahm’s bail was that he not possess any non-prescription drugs — resulting in a felony bail jumping charge.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law for the possession and bail jumping charges, Van Dahm will receive nine years and six months imprisonment and be fined $20,000.
Fitchburg man arrested for possession of MDMAAn observant patrol officer ended up stopping a Madison man and arresting the vehicle’s passenger for possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as MDMA or ecstasy, on March 29.
Cox said the officer, while conducting patrol near the BP parking lot on West Main Street, observed a white Chevy Equinox at a gas pump with an Indiana plate.
“The plate did not look valid due to the fact that it appeared to have heavy paper and a recyclable emblem on the bottom left corner,” Cox said.
The officer ran the plate through Wisconsin Department of Transportation records but was unable to get the vehicle back on file. The vehicle had also sustained heavy damage.
Officers made contact with the vehicle and noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside after making contact with the Madison driver, who only received a warning for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Because the vehicle had been rented from Enterprise, police contacted Enterprise, who sent a manager to the scene to retrieve the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle passenger and found five pills of MDMA weighing a total of 1.9 grams. MDMA is a psychoactive drug primarily used for recreational purposes.
The passenger in the vehicle — 25-year-old Michael Weaver of Fitchburg — was arrested for possession of MDMA and misdemeanor bail jumping, then transported to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Police conduct walkaboutSun Prairie police conducted a “walkabout” in the rain on Wednesday, March 30th during the afternoon at Park Circle. Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes was among those participating in the event, where officers walk and talk with residents in a specific neighborhood.
PPA student to be referredA March 28 fight between two 16-year-old female Prairie Phoenix Academy students will result in a referral to the Dane County District Attorney after one of the females used pepper spray during the fight.
Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox said officers responded to the school, located at 160 South St., at 12:12 p.m. to investigate the fight. Cox said when the incident escalated to posturing that made it appear there would be a fight, a staff member stepped between the two females in an effort to prevent the fight, and was sprayed by pepper spray used by one of the females during the fight.
Cox said police are still attempting to locate the female suspect, who has been unable to return to school since the fight occurred, but that she will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for charges relating to the fight.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes