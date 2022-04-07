Sun Prairie police on April 4 arrested a 54-year-old Sun Prairie woman for four counts of felony retail theft and five counts of misdemeanor retail theft in connection with incidents that occurred from March 20-April 1 at the Sun Prairie Target, 660 South Grand Ave.
According to Lt. Ryan Cox and the criminal complaint, Heidi Washington was in the store when a SPPD officer was there investigating a separate case. The officer observed Washington grab an empty shopping cart and select an Axel Electric bike, and two Axel hover boards.
A Target loss prevention worker continued to watch her as she was pushing the cart full of merchandise throughout the store, and as she began to walk past all points of sale and heading towards the exit doors.
A loss prevention worker observed Washington walk past all points of sale and exit the store without rendering payment for the items. The loss prevention worker then stopped her after she passed all points of sale and confronted her. She told him he could have the items back, but asked to speak with her in the store’s office, where he asked Washington about previous retail thefts and if she still had that merchandise. The defendant responded by stating she already sold the other merchandise and does not have them anymore.
In the eight prior incidents, Washington would either go up to the self-checkouts or one of the registers and tell staff the household items had already been paid for, and the food items she had were the only items that needed to be paid for. Washington scanned the food items and not the household food items, then paid for only the food.
The officer watched video from all nine incidents, including the April 1 incident in which she filled up her shopping cart with one electric scooter, and two hover boards, totaling approximately $734.97. She then began to walk towards the entrance doors where she passed all points of sale and then exited through the entrance doors at 2:13 p.m. , but returned the items after being confronted by loss prevention.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Washington will receive 17 years and six months imprisonment and be fined $90,000.
Police arrest Madison male at gunpoint at Park Circle
Sun Prairie police arrested a 19-year-old Madison male April 5 at gunpoint after he attempted to strike a Sun Prairie police officer while fleeing an arrest attempt in his vehicle.
Cox said officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1100 building at 6:47 p.m.
The mother of a 14-year-old female called police after a male entered her apartment without consent and began throwing property around while looking for shoes to take.
Cox said the male suspect then forcefully pushed a 14-year-old female into a wall and to the floor, causing her pain and a visible injury to her face.
The suspect was then contacted by officers as he left the apartment and was directed to stop in a vehicle. The suspect then rapidly accelerated towards a SPPD officer when he tried to leave in his car.
“He then struck a parked vehicle while trying to leave but we were able to take him into custody,” Cox said.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Raizelle Schaffer, 19, of Madison and jailed him for charges of physical abuse of a child, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
Chicago man arrested after domestic
Sun Prairie police on April 4 arrested a 30-year-old Chicago man for an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant as well as charges stemming from 2021 and 2022 domestic disturbances in Sun Prairie.
Cox said officers responded to the 600 block of Schiller Street at 10:11 p.m. to investigate a report of a male-female disturbance, during which the female requested to have the male removed from the residence.
Officers responded and were told by the female that a male — Andrew Brown — was being sought on warrants. Cox said officers also learned that he was being sought for charges in connection with previous domestic incidents earlier this year and in 2021.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Andrew Brown, 30, of Chicago, Ill., for an Illinois Department Of Corrections warrant; domestic disorderly conduct, domestic battery and domestic damage to property charges from the 2022 case; and he was booked into the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed for disorderly conduct and battery charges stemming from the 2021 case. Brown also received a warning citation for possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana.
Dane County K9 Inc. receives donation
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Dane County K9, Inc. held an April 4 press conference at the Ferris Center to accept a donation to DCK9, Inc. from Chris Carlson. The donation covered the cost of a new canine along with the training of a new K9 handler.
A release from Lt. Gary Vandivier of the Dane County Sheriff's Office said the department’s K9 unit serves residents of Dane County, but is also requested to respond to communities throughout Wisconsin.
Vandivier also said the Dane County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit is not fully funded by tax dollars.
Prior to the founding of Dane County K9, Inc., K9 handlers spent thousands of dollars out of their own pockets to purchase and maintain their K9 partners.
Annually, the K9 Unit needs financial assistance for advanced training and to purchase updated equipment. A new K9 generally costs between $10,000 and $12,000. Vandivier said if the county needs to replace a K9 handler at the same time, the basic training for a new handler can add another $5,000 to $7,000 to this cost.
In addition to the replacement of K9s and/or handlers, Vandivier said there are several other significant costs involved for which Dane County K9, Inc. provides assistance.
