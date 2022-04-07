January is National Blood Donor Month and Red Cross is urging individuals, especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood and to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage.
The next American Red Cross Community Blood Drive sponsored by Sun Prairie American Legion and Auxiliary is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, from 1-6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street.
The American Red Cross will be collecting whole blood and double red cells.
American Red Cross continues to see a significant blood shortage and patient care is being affected right now. Donor turnout is reaching the lowest levels ever and Red Cross is struggling to keep hospital blood bank shelves full. Hospitals are faced with making difficult decisions every day because they are receiving fewer blood products, forcing them to defer patient surgeries, including organ transplants.
Even though pandemic concerns are being relaxed, Red Cross continues to follow its safety protocols:
• Staff change gloves, sanitize hands and wipe down beds with disinfectant between donors as well as frequently clean high touch surfaces.
• Only donors, volunteers and staff are allowed to enter the facilities for health and safety purposes.
• Donors and staff are required to wear face coverings and Red Cross encourages use of N95 or KN95 masks, if available. If donors do not have a face covering, they will be provided with one when they arrive.
• Hand Sanitizer is available at blood drives for donors, staff and volunteers.
• Donors must schedule appointments to ensure health and safety protocols. To schedule an appointment call 1 800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross and the American Legion and Auxiliary appreciate the volunteers and supporters who have given their time and blood donations to enable Red Cross to continue to perform its lifesaving mission.