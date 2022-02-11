It’s not often that you find books about building a child’s self-esteem from the perspective of a fictional little elephant named Gray. The small elephant born a bit ‘different’ becomes a hero in Rev. Beverly Davis’s first book in the series of Great Gray books, for his unselfish, life-changing actions.
At 10 a.m. on Monday, February 14, Davis will sign and sell books after the program at the Colonial Club, which is located at 301 Blankenheim Lane.
“The impact, and the life-long effects of bullying behavior can be felt for years, maybe decades,” said Davis, who was bullied throughout her childhood. She is a speaker author, anti-bullying expert, and chaplain/pastor.
Davis holds a Masters of Divinity degree from McCormick Theological Seminary, Chicago and is also a Certified Dementia Practitioner (NCCDP).
She recently participated in the Wisconsin State Reading Association (WSRA) annual conference at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. The event, titled, “The Art of Literacy- Weaving Tapestries of the Heart, Body, and Soul.”
Her Great Gray book series shines a light on the importance of building self-worth, and the meaning of kindness, while honoring cultural differences of people throughout the world.
Bullying led to writing books
When Davis was completing a Clinical Pastoral Education residency at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, she had a dream which became her first book, Great Gray, Exceeding NO Expectations.”
“In a dream I saw the idea for writing a book series for children of all ages about the power of believing in yourself. In my first book, Great Gray, the elephants in India stopped bullying Gray when he saved their village. He became the local hero despite the fact that one of his ears looked much different than the other elephants,” she said.
She is often asked what it is about Gray that speaks to her. “I identify with Great Gray, she said, “His experiences are my own. He is me.”
The virtue of kindness
Children learn from adults so pay attention. If you are treating others with consideration, friendliness and generosity, you’re probably leading with kindness in your actions and words.
Remember, once your words are spoken or written you can’t grab back the ones that were spiteful or hurtful.
“Instead, think before you use demeaning words that you know are intentional, not accidental. Surprise someone and say something nice about them,” suggested Davis.
“Try it,” she said. “Kindness goes a long way. Don’t be surprised when it is returned to you.”
The author’s books are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, bevdavisauthor.com, thewordverve.com and independent booksellers.