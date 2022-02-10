The Sun Prairie Police Department wants more officers — and are hosting in-person and online sessions in February in order to find officer candidates.
The SPPD is hosting virtual future police officer sessions Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 1 p.m., as well as an in-person recruitment night on Feb. 24 from 6-8 p.m. in the Community Room at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, which is located at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.
Topics covered at all three sessions include how to apply for an officer opening; how to be a successful officer candidate and an inside look at the hiring process for the SPPD.
Watch for recruitment posters on social media and around Sun Prairie advertising both the virtual and in-person sessions.
For more information, check out the city’s website at cityofsunprairie.com.
Police arrest Sun Prairie man for resisting arrest
A 30-year-old Sun Prairie man made an initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in connection with a Feb. 7 disturbance in the 400 block of South Bird Street.
According to the criminal complaint, Rakim Goffin ran from Sun Prairie Police Department officers when they responded to the residence, conducted an initial investigation and told him he was under arrest for disorderly conduct.
Officers caught up with Goffin and tackled him after he reached a door in the apartment building. He continued to resist officers and had to be threatened with a Taser before he complied with officers’ commands.
Goffin’s resistance resulted in damage to an officer’s uniform pants and one officer suffering a small abrasion to the back of his left hand and near his left knee.
According to the complaint, Goffin threatened to punch a female whose phone he had just taken. But after he complained of an unspecified injury, Sun Prairie EMS transported him to a local health facility to get medical clearance before arresting him for resisting arrest, domestic disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Goffin will receive seven years imprisonment and be fined $30,100.
Teens issued warnings for marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Sun Prairie police issued warnings to two Sun Prairie teens who were allegedly smoking marijuana inside of a running vehicle parked in a driveway Feb. 9 in the 100 block of Tower Drive.
At 1:46 a.m., officers were in the process of placing citations on vehicles in the same block, when they saw two people inside a vehicle running in the same area. As they were approaching the vehicle to ask one of the teens to move a vehicle that may have been parked on a snow route, one of the officers noticed a person inside the vehicle holding a pipe and igniting the pipe with a lighter.
Officers made contact and found a male teen and a female teen inside the vehicle.
Upon completion of the investigation, police issued warnings to a 13-year-old Sun Prairie female and a 16-year-old Sun Prairie female for possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of less than 25 grams of marijuana, then released them to a parent.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes