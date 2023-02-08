Biden stops in DeForest to tout job creation, economic plan

To the applause of union workers at the LiUNA Wisconsin Laborers’ Apprentice and Training Center in DeForest, President Joe Biden made his first stop after his State of the Union Address in Wisconsin to reiterate many of the same points.
Biden repeated his message, saying, "the state of the union is strong," and pointed to the 12 million new jobs created in the last three years, more than any other president has created in four years of office, he said.
Inflation is coming down, Biden said, and take-home pay is increasing slightly. Manufacturing is rebounding, and his administration is building the economy from the bottom up.
"The Biden economic plan is working," he said.
That plan includes building the economy from the "bottom up and middle out, with products made in American with union labor."
He spoke of the dignity of work, noting it's more than a paycheck.
"Wall Street did not build this country. The middle class did, and unions built the middle class," the president said, to the resounding applause of the laborers.
Bipartisan investment in infrastructure, including the American Rescue Plan Act, has created jobs as local infrastructure projects, such as the replacement of the bridge over the Wisconsin River, and in Madison, the purchase 46 electric buses. In other areas, lead pipes are being replaced.
All of the projects translate to jobs.
"These are good job, jobs you can raise a family on," he said, adding the DeForest apprenticeship training center makes these jobs possible.
Biden referred to his plan as a "blue collar, blueprint to rebuild America."
Another proposal is a new standard requiring all construction materials to be made in America, so that manufacturing jobs in the United State can continue to rebound and are not sent overseas, all in an effort to rebuild a middle class he said has been "hollowed out," painting a picture of small, once bustling manufacturing towns that are now a shadow of the past.
Another boost to the middle class is a proposal to lower the cost of everyday products by eliminating what he called "junk fees," surcharges and hidden fees on airline flights, credit cards, or bank overdraft fees, and called on Congress to pass a fee prevention act.
Biden assured the crowd that any attempts to phase out Social Security, Medicare of Medicaid would be met by his veto pen, calling those phase-outs a "dream" by some Republicans that would be their nightmare.
Touching on the national debt, Biden noted that United States has built that debt over 220 years and not missed payment.
"Our credit is still good," Biden said.
Winding down, he said, "I can honestly say, I've never been more optimistic about America's future than I am today."