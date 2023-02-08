 Skip to main content
Biden stops in DeForest to tout job creation, economic plan

Addressing the crowd
President Joe Biden tells the crowed at the Wisconsin Laborers’ Apprentice and Training Center about his economic plan.

 Roberta Baumann

To the applause of union workers at the LiUNA Wisconsin Laborers’ Apprentice and Training Center in DeForest, President Joe Biden made his first stop after his State of the Union Address in Wisconsin  to reiterate many of the same points. 

State of the union
Union workers applaud as Jo Biden lays out his economic plan, calling it "a blue collar blueprint to rebuild America."

Biden repeated his message, saying, "the state of the union is strong," and pointed to the 12 million new jobs created in the last three years, more than any other president has created in four years of office, he said. 

Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Tony Evers welcomes President Joe Biden with state Rep. Mark Pocan behind him.

