Brad Saron referendum talks with Optimist Club
Brad Saron with members of the Sun Prairie Optimist Club.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) Superintendent Brad Saron met with the Sun Prairie Optimist Club on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to discuss the operational referendum vote on the Nov. 8 ballot.

If passed, the referendum would add $9 million total to the district’s budget, with $3 million added yearly over the next three years.

