Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) Superintendent Brad Saron met with the Sun Prairie Optimist Club on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to discuss the operational referendum vote on the Nov. 8 ballot.
If passed, the referendum would add $9 million total to the district’s budget, with $3 million added yearly over the next three years.
As the SPASD Director of Business and Finance Phil Frei previously stated in multiple board meetings, the district is asking for a referendum because of the lack of state public school funding and exponential increase in operational costs.
According to Frei, Wisconsin’s per-pupil education spending has increased 48.6% since 2002, while the national average has increased by 75.2%. That doesn’t include the last two years where their state funding remained stagnant.
Saron said the district plans to use the referendum funds for the following six goals:
• Maintain class sizes, so that individualized student needs can best be met.
• Competitive employee wage and benefit plans so that student needs are met with a best of class workforce.
• Equity in learning environments, so that buildings are updated to provide spaces supporting 21st Century teaching.
• Maintain student services programming, so that counselors, social workers, nurses and special education teachers are able to meet student needs.
• Consistency in classroom experience: when the regular teacher is out, invest in high quality professional substitutes.
• An increase in mental health services for students, allowing the district to have capacity to respond to increasing student needs.
Regardless of whether or not the referendum passes, the school-purpose mill rate will decrease due to more property owners moving into the area, dividing more individual shares of the tax.
The mill rate will decrease from $11.61 to $10.52 with a successful referendum.
If the referendum does not pass, the district will have to make significant budget reductions including reductions to staff salaries and benefits.
“If you have an organization that is nearly 85% people, salaries and benefits, you can’t have that many people and balance the budget,” Saron said. “We would have to cut people.”
Saron said the referendum benefits all members of the community regardless if they have children enrolled in the district or not.
“The reason that property values are increasing in the area is in part because of the quality of schools,” Saron said. “We want to make sure that this continues to be a marketable place for businesses to come and for families to come and build or purchase a house and send their kids to school in our thriving environment. Schools add to the value of the community and property value. The district’s budget is just the reflection of the strategies necessary to meet the community’s expectations.”