A 15-minute ceremony took place on Friday, Sept. 16 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9362, located at 349 S. Walker Way.

“We are assembled here to commemorate the commitments and sacrifices made by our nation’s prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action,” remarked Dennis Norton, a member of American Legion Post 333, who noted 138,000 U.S. troops have been recorded as prisoners of war and 83,000 are still missing in military action.

