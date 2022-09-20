VFW Auxiliary Unit 9362 President Gail Niesl reviewed the meaning of the items on VFW Post 9362's Prisoners of War/Missing in Action table during the post's POW/MIA Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 16 -- coinciding with National POW/MIA Day. Dennis Norton (left) and Jack Ziesch are also in the photo.
An unidentified woman wearing this shirt attended the VFW Post 9362 ceremony for POW/MIA military service members on Friday, Sept. 16 at the post, located at 349 S. Walker Way. The combined VFW-American Legion Color Guard is at right in the photo.
VFW Auxiliary Unit 9362 President Gail Niesl reviewed the meaning of the items on VFW Post 9362's Prisoners of War/Missing in Action table during the post's POW/MIA Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 16 -- coinciding with National POW/MIA Day. Dennis Norton (left) and Jack Ziesch are also in the photo.
An unidentified woman wearing this shirt attended the VFW Post 9362 ceremony for POW/MIA military service members on Friday, Sept. 16 at the post, located at 349 S. Walker Way. The combined VFW-American Legion Color Guard is at right in the photo.
A 15-minute ceremony took place on Friday, Sept. 16 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9362, located at 349 S. Walker Way.
“We are assembled here to commemorate the commitments and sacrifices made by our nation’s prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action,” remarked Dennis Norton, a member of American Legion Post 333, who noted 138,000 U.S. troops have been recorded as prisoners of war and 83,000 are still missing in military action.
“We must not forget the sacrifices these comrades have made and are still making,” Norton added, “and the suffering they have endured for our way of life . . . we must continue to give moral support to their families who continue to suffer along with them.”
A color guard stood with the U.S., Wisconsin, POW/MIA and VFW flags during the ceremony — passing by the Prisoners of War/Missing In Action table while entering and exiting the room.
After the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the National Anthem by Abigail Taulbee, the group turned to prayer.
The chaplain recited a prayer, which in part beseeched God to “guide our missing comrades through every day and night. Give them unbound strength and courage to continue their efforts to survive and return to their loved ones.”
Auxiliary President Gail Niesl referred to the POW/MIA table in the middle of the room, as well as the items on the table that symbolize the observance: The white table cloth, showing everlasting concern for the living; the table set for one symbolizes the frailty of one prisoner; the vase, tied with a red ribbon, symbolizes the determination to account for the missing in action; the glass is inverted to show they are not here to share the meal; and the chair is empty — they are missing.
“May God bless our prisoners of war, those missing in action and their families,” Niesl added. “Let us remember and never forget their sacrifices. We also ask God to protect our men and women in uniform — keep them safe and their families strong.”
As always, the ceremony ended with the Circle of Freedom, where participants join hands in a large circle, joining hands and raising their arms to the portion of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” where he sings, “And I’ll gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today . . . ‘cause there ain’t no doubt, I love this land — God Bless the USA.”