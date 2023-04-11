Gun control, nuclear weapons, judicial disclosure, housing, the 988 mental health assistance line and even Vince Lombardi were among the topics discussed during Second District Congressional Rep. Mark Pocan’s April 10 town hall held in a packed Sun Prairie Public Library Community Room.

But first, Pocan presented a recap of some of the legislation previously adopted, and some of his legislative accomplishments, which included a $3.2 million earmark for the Sun Prairie Wastewater Treatment Plant to construct a solar radiation water pollution control facility to increase the energy efficiency and sustainability of water pollution control. Pocan thanked Mayor Paul Esser, who was in attendance at the town hall, for all the work he did in putting the request together.

Pocan and Esser
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser (right) talked with Second District Congressional Rep. Mark Pocan on Monday, April 10 after he spoke for about an hour during a town hall-style format in the Sun Prairie Public Library Community Room.
Pocan and Updike
Second District Congressional Rep. Mark Pocan (left) spoke with Town of Sun Prairie Chair Lye Updike following the capacity crowd who attended the congressman's Town Hall style meeting in the Community Room of the Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

