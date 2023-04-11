Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser (right) talked with Second District Congressional Rep. Mark Pocan on Monday, April 10 after he spoke for about an hour during a town hall-style format in the Sun Prairie Public Library Community Room.
Second District Congressional Rep. Mark Pocan (left) spoke with Town of Sun Prairie Chair Lye Updike following the capacity crowd who attended the congressman's Town Hall style meeting in the Community Room of the Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive.
Gun control, nuclear weapons, judicial disclosure, housing, the 988 mental health assistance line and even Vince Lombardi were among the topics discussed during Second District Congressional Rep. Mark Pocan’s April 10 town hall held in a packed Sun Prairie Public Library Community Room.
But first, Pocan presented a recap of some of the legislation previously adopted, and some of his legislative accomplishments, which included a $3.2 million earmark for the Sun Prairie Wastewater Treatment Plant to construct a solar radiation water pollution control facility to increase the energy efficiency and sustainability of water pollution control. Pocan thanked Mayor Paul Esser, who was in attendance at the town hall, for all the work he did in putting the request together.
Last session, Pocan was able to place the Sun Prairie earmark in the budget because of a Democrat majority in the House of Representatives.
“Fast forward to now -- a different majority, a five-seat majority, but we saw the first week how long it took to elect the speaker,” Pocan said.
“Normally that is a 40-minute process. It took a week and 15 votes. I think that's probably the best way of looking at this entire session — it's going to be a little bit messy when you have as many diverse members — and I'm saying that politely — in the majority party right now,” Pocan added.
Pocan predicted it will be difficult for Republicans to do some of the things that he thinks they want to do, because only a few people can hold up the majority.
“We have to do a budget bill or at minimum a continuing resolution,” Pocan said. “Unfortunately, that may be what happens. I serve on the Appropriations Committee. I'm kind of spoiled, to be perfectly honest, because I don't serve on a committee where you just go to spit at each other all day, I'm on a committee where we kind of operate a little bit more the old fashioned way [because] we have to get a bill done.”
“You have to get something done around the budget,” Pocan added. “However, this year, it could be that it's a continuing resolution. So if that happens, that's not good, because that means you're not adjusting anything for inflation. Anything else, it's really decreases in spending. It's also arbitrary. Everything gets a cut, good things get a cut and bad things still get funded . . . so it's not a logical process, but it likely could happen if I had to bet on something, it's going to happen.
Action on a farm bill is also something that is a goal for Pocan. “ I hope we get done. But again, the same issues are going to be there with a five seat majority that could make it very difficult,” the congressman said.
“And then probably a National Defense Authorization Act and I know some folks want to talking about that tonight, or parts of it, and I’m glad to have those conversations,” Pocan said.
During a question about gun control, Pocan noted that Congress continues to have moments of silence for mass shooting victims. “This is one of the most painful issues,” Pocan said, adding that inaction by Congress is mostly due to the power that lobbyists have in representing gun manufacturers. “We have moments of silence in Congress but then no moments of action.”
Pocan urged constituents to write Congress, including U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, because he said only action from the grassroots will force a resolution for gun control and gun safety.
Town of Sun Prairie Chair Lyle Updike asked for Pocan’s assistance to provide federal money for bridges. Updike said the federal government will not provide funding for bridges shorter than 20 feet, and one farmer had a bridge that was 19.8 feet, or about a quarter-inch away from funding. As a result, the farmer had to drive seven miles to get around the opening without the bridge.
A resident of the Town of Vermont, Pocan pledged to look into that. “I might have gotten a tape measure that was a quarter-inch off,” Pocan joked.
Outrageous campaign ads, one questioner asked, have led to a coarsening of society. The questioner wondered how that could change.
Pocan called for campaign finance reform, “so we don’t just have auctions.” He recalled attending a workshop and talking with one of the Maine officials in attendance. When the conversation turned to campaign spending, the Maine candidate couldn’t grasp the discussion because campaigns in Maine are 100% public funded. She said all she was concerned with in her election was the issues.
A lighter moment occurred when one man who said he’s written three books about Vince Lombardi asked for Pocan to seek the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously for Lombardi. He said he’s already sent a letter to Biden asking for the medal to be presented. He said it would show great leadership among Wisconsin Democrats to campaign for Lombardi to get the award.
Pocan also politely declined a request to tour the Sun Prairie Public Library from Sun Prairie Library Foundation Executive Director Theresa Stevens. During her offer to tour the facility, Stevens mentioned the library had applied for an earmark to assist with the library expansion. The Congressional Representative pledged to tour the facility at a later date.
Wrapping up the session, Pocan also thanked those in attendance for being active in his district. Early during the town hall, Pocan said his office receives 3,000 pieces of mail each week. He said his 17-person staff gives him a rundown of the weekly mail each Monday morning.
“You’re a really active district,” Pocan said in wrapping up the town hall, “and I really appreciate it.”
Watch the entire Pocan Town Hall on KSUN-TV; check the Cable Access TV Listings for air dates and times, or watch the 75-minute town hall online on-demand at ksun.tv.