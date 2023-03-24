A sporting clay that is half-shot. A logo that doesn’t instantly tell you what it means.
Those were some of the analytical criticisms of the City of Sun Prairie’s new logo, which was adopted on a 4-3 vote by the Sun Prairie City Council on Tuesday, March 21 following a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Tourism Commission.
The commission made the recommendation after an extensive effort by North Star Place Branding + Marketing to research what makes Sun Prairie unique and try to incorporate that into the city’s branding.
For the past year, city staffers have been working with North Star, an agency that specializes in community and place branding, to conduct research that captures what makes Sun Prairie unique.
City Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King said in a press release that data is the primary driver for uncovering the Sun Prairie brand.
“A statistically significant body of quantitative and qualitative research ensures the brand is informed by the reality of the perceptions from all consumers, residents and stakeholders,” King added.
Community insights were obtained through site visits to key locations, focus groups of community members, and one-on-one interviews with Sun Prairie stakeholders. To collect input from a wider audience, a community survey was distributed and 692 responses were collected through a variety of creative efforts.
After all of the data was compiled and analyzed, King said, a DNA Statement was developed. The DNA Statement is the code for what makes the community special at its core and encompasses Sun Prairie’s story.
The DNA Statement was transformed into a strapline, logo, and consistent color palette that if used consistently, will help tell community members and visitors Sun Prairie’s story: “For everyone wanting some room to grow in the Upper Midwest, Sun Prairie, rising to the northeast of Madison, celebrates all things endearing and fun – from Jimmy and Georgia to midget cars & corn and welcomes everyone to come as you are to enhance our collective future.”
King said the new logo represents the growth, change, and diversity of Sun Prairie derived from the variety of people, places, and things. “The icon,” he added, “is intended to capture a sense of movement in bringing these items together.”
The strapline places an emphasis that Sun Prairie is in constant motion and has much to offer community members in whatever they are looking for. It centers on the idea that this community adapts to the diverse backgrounds and interests of its people, providing the right opportunity and resources in the right place.
Comments from some alders and the public, however, disagreed with that assessment.
Former mayor Joe Chase said the logo was not instantly recognizable as the city’s early 2000s logo, which features a rising yellow sun against a blue background over a green prairie: the sun plus the prairie = sun prairie.
“My biggest concern,” the former mayor said, “is that the logo really doesn’t represent the community.”
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs emphasized that city taxpayers paid no money for the $95,000 branding campaign, because most of the money was paid from Sun Prairie Tourism Commission surplus funding, with some assistance from the Sun Prairie Business Improvement District.
“As for me . . . I’m going where the experts are telling me,” Jacobs said.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch asked about the budget impacts if the council approved the new logo.
City Economic Development Director Taylor Brown said there would be none because all sign and logo requests would have to be part of the budget process that alders would need to approve.
District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy said that if you need to explain the logo to someone, it defeats the purpose of having a logo.
City Tourism and BID Manager Colleen Burke she could have given an extensive presentation, but elected not to give it at the council meeting. Instead, she reminded alders that a 9-member staff committee called the Client Team handled most of the questions about the logo.
“Is it a bad thing that you are having a conversation about the city?” Burke asked.
District 4 Alder David Virgell said he understood the purpose of the effort and the logo. “It was very clever, made psychological,” he added.
Council President Maureen Crombie didn’t just rely on her own judgment — she contacted brand strategists in Milwaukee for their reaction. “They loved it,” Crombie said.
“Logos and taglines tell a story — this does not tell a story,” remarked District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner. The new logo does not impart a sense of history or where the city is going, he added.
After learning there will be a period of time when city vehicles have two different logos as new vehicles join the fleet, Eisberner said, “It looks like a sporting clay that’s half shot. So we really want to put that on a city police car?”
The District 2 alder said he had no issue with the tagline or the strap line, but added, “It just doesn’t do anything.”
Eisberner, McIlroy and District 1 Alder Steve Stocker voted no, but four other alders (with District 4 Alder Faustina Bohling excused) voted in favor of the new logo.
To implement the brand across the community, city staff will use the rollout guidance and comprehensive three-year marketing strategy provided by North Star.
In the 2023 budget, $50,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act were allocated for brand implementation. Staff plan to utilize funds to develop subsequent logos that reflect various departments and to begin the design process of business park, entry, and wayfinding signage.
The 2023 Tourism Commission budget allocated $50,000 for marketing, aimed at additional implementation efforts.
King said at the May Tourism Commission meeting, staff will review the North Star Marketing Activation Plan to determine an approach moving forward. The first major step will be to embed the brand into all digital platforms, communications, and visitor & economic marketing efforts.
“Sun Prairie is a growing and thriving community that has something to offer everyone who desires to work, live and play here,” said Mayor Paul Esser in the press release announcing the new brand. “I am excited to move forward with implementation of a brand that captures that value.”
For more information about the new logo and the branding effort for the City of Sun Prairie, please visit online at https://www.brandingsunprairie.com/ .