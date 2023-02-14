The City of Sun Prairie has a new honorary street naming policy, thanks to action taken during the Feb. 7 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
The city needed a policy in place, according to City Community Development Manager Scott Kugler, following the naming of a portion of Chadsworth Drive as Honorary Errol and Mary Polenske Drive.
“I think the press that got,” Kugler told alders during the Feb. 7 council meeting, “resulted in a couple of other requests.”
In a report to alders, Kugler noted that the city has designated honorary street names to honor important individuals or institutions within the community: O’Keeffe Avenue was renamed Honorary Georgia O’Keeffe Avenue in honor of the Sun Prairie native artist, and, when American Legion Post 333 was still located in downtown Sun Prairie, King Street was also named Honorary American Legion Way. The designation has since been rescinded by the city after the post’s physical location closed (it still meets monthly at the officers of Sun Prairie Utilities at 125 W. Main).
“Such a designation provides an opportunity to honor or recognize important individuals or organizations in the community with minimal inconvenience to property owners, since such a designation does not alter official street names or addresses,” Kugler wrote in the report.
The problem is that the city does not have an adopted policy or application process in place to guide decision making on such proposals, according to Kugler, who previously also served as the city’s Planning Director.
As a result of not having a policy in place, each designation has been handled on a case-by-case basis without the use of formal criteria to evaluate the proposed names.
To address the lack of a formal city process, Kugler proposed an Honorary Street Naming Policy for the council’s consideration.
The policy requires that individuals requesting the designation of an honorary street name complete an application describing their request, and pay an application fee to cover some of the costs of staff time involved in processing the request.
The policy also requires the applicant to provide details regarding the specific location of the street to be designated, the justification for the proposed designation and evidence to substantiate the accomplishments of the party to be honored.
The applicant is responsible for covering the cost of the fabrication and installation of signs related to the request, with this cost to be established and adjusted periodically by the Public Works Department. Kugler said during the council meeting that with a fee attached, the city will avoid frivolous street naming applications.
The policy contains a set of standards for the city council to use in determining whether the nominated individual or organization warrants consideration for an honorary street name.
“Among other items, the policy requires that the potential honoree be of good moral character and reputation, and that they have made a significant positive contribution to the cultural, economic, educational, intellectual, historical, political, or scientific vitality of the community (or humanity), or that they have accomplished achievements recognized as being of state, national or global significance,” Kugler wrote in his report.
Application reviews will be coordinated by the city’s Planning Director, who is specified in the Municipal Code as the Street Naming Authority. The Public Works Department and emergency service providers would also have significant roles in the review process to ensure that the requested designation would not cause difficulties locating signs or create potential confusion in identifying addresses in emergencies.
Ultimately, the decision as to whether or not the designation is approved rests with the Sun Prairie City Council, which makes the designation by adopting a resolution.
The city’s Public Works Department is responsible for the specifications, design, location and installation of the signs if an honorary designation is approved.
Both District 3 Alders — Mike Jacobs and City Council President Maureen Crombie — motioned and seconded the policy for approval.
“It’s good that we’re going to have this in writing,” Crombie said about the process.
The policy was not without some questions. District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner asked how new residents might be impacted with Honorary Street names. Kugler explained that the Honorary Street signs are simply placed on top of existing street signs, but that the Honorary Street signs are a brown color different from the green city street name signs to distinguish between the two.
And, Kugler pointed out, nobody’s address changes when Honorary Streets are designated.