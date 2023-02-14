The City of Sun Prairie has a new honorary street naming policy, thanks to action taken during the Feb. 7 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.

The city needed a policy in place, according to City Community Development Manager Scott Kugler, following the naming of a portion of Chadsworth Drive as Honorary Errol and Mary Polenske Drive.

Honorary Errol and Mary Polenske Drive sign
Buy Now

In 2022, Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser (second from right) read a proclamation in both of their honor, Errol and Mary Polenske (left) smiled as District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs (right) held up the sign to be placed at the intersection of Chadsworth and Chalfont to placed on top of the street sign so it can be referred to as Honorary Errol and Mary Polenske Drive (but as the mayor clarified, the actual street names will not change). On FEb. 7, the Sun Prairie City Council approved a formal policy to allow more honorary street names to be considered in the future.

Tags