The City of Sun Prairie is set to launch its No Mow May conservation program for the second year in a row making it an annual initiative. The program encourages property owners to reduce mowing frequency during May as a way to provide early season foraging resources for pollinators that emerge in the spring. The pilot launched in 2022 and received widespread community support.

In its first year, No Mow May garnered a registration list of 342 properties.

