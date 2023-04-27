The City of Sun Prairie is set to launch its No Mow May conservation program for the second year in a row making it an annual initiative. The program encourages property owners to reduce mowing frequency during May as a way to provide early season foraging resources for pollinators that emerge in the spring. The pilot launched in 2022 and received widespread community support.
In its first year, No Mow May garnered a registration list of 342 properties.
City Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King said city staff are including additional education and communication about the option of Low Mow May, which is an alternative for folks who want to participate but may not have the option or desire to refrain from mowing their grass.
To support collection efforts, the city will be partnering with the American Geophysical Union, Thriving Earth Exchange Partnership to provide support in data collection and community science activities.
In addition to reducing mowing frequency or eliminating mowing entirely during the month of May, participants can get involved in community science efforts by downloading the Wisconsin Wild Bee App “WiBee” and collecting data throughout the month.
Data reported from participants will assist in determining how pollinators are impacted by mowed and unmowed lawns.
For the month of May, the Sun Prairie City Council has temporarily suspended the enforcement of Chapter 8.36- Noxious Weeds, Section C.1. regulation of length of lawn and grasses, or any other section that regulates the length of grass.
The suspension of the ordinance and the grass length allows pollinator species to emerge and early flowering plants to establish, which may result in ground cover exceeding established ordinance height of 8-inches.
Once the month is over, enforcement will resume. To support this year’s efforts, citywide yard waste collection will be scheduled from Tuesday, May 30 until Friday, June 9.
“It’s been invigorating to witness consistent community excitement for environmental conservation efforts in Sun Prairie,” said Scott Semroc, Sustainability Coordinator. “Specifically, I’m excited to encourage the growth of pollinators in the community by providing residents the option to explore new mowing and lawn care strategies.”