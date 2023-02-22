The Sun Prairie Municipal Building, also referred to as City Hall, will be closed for the second consecutive day on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, due to anticipated hazardous winter weather conditions including snowfall and freezing rain.
Due to the winter storm, the City of Sun Prairie will continue to close municipal buildings (the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main, the Westside Community Service Building at 2598 W. Main St., and the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive) for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Sun Prairie emergency services and public works will operate as normal; all emergency services will be available -- if you are in need of emergency assistance, please call 911.
City services will still be available but staff will be working remotely to avoid travel in harsh conditions. If you need to connect with a specific city department or division via phone or email, you can find that information by visiting https://cityofsunprairie.com/149/Departments and by calling the Sun Prairie Municipal Building (also known as City Hall) at 608-837-2511 during regular business hours.
City of Sun Prairie Public Works crews will be working to plow the streets. If traveling, please be cautious of their presence as they clear up the roads.
The City of Sun Prairie thanks residents for their understanding and asks residents to stay safe during and after the stormy conditions in the Sun Prairie area.