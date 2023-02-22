Due to the winter storm, the City of Sun Prairie will continue to close municipal buildings (the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main, the Westside Community Service Building at 2598 W. Main St., and the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive) for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Sun Prairie Municipal Building

The Sun Prairie Municipal Building, also referred to as City Hall, will be closed for the second consecutive day on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, due to anticipated hazardous winter weather conditions including snowfall and freezing rain.

Sun Prairie emergency services and public works will operate as normal; all emergency services will be available -- if you are in need of emergency assistance, please call 911.

