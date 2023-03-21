The City of Sun Prairie received the largest single grant of $748,476 in the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin recent award of nearly $10 million in funding from the Energy Innovation Grant Program (EIGP).
The grants went to 32 energy-related projects to increase the deployment of renewable energy and energy storage, support energy efficiency and demand response, bolster preparedness and resiliency in the energy system, and facilitate comprehensive energy planning.
“The City of Sun Prairie is incredibly honored and excited to be receiving two grant awards for the 2022 Energy Innovation Grant Program round,” remarked City of Sun Prairie Sustainability Coordinator Scott Semroc.
“This program has been critical to supporting the city’s sustainability and clean energy goals, driving both energy planning, micro-grid feasibility, energy efficiency and renewable energy projects in municipal facilities,” Semroc added.
The most recent round of funding will allow the city the opportunity to establish micro-grids in both the Sun Prairie Public Library and Sun Prairie Utilities facilities along with creating a community energy dashboard with real-time electricity consumption monitoring in a vast majority of municipal and school district facilities.
“The projects awarded funding by the commission represent a new cycle of forward-thinking energy innovation that will create jobs, reduce costs for Wisconsinites, and support the statewide goal of carbon-free electricity consumption by 2050,” said Rebecca Cameron Valcq, PSC Chairperson. “I am proud of the commission’s work to award these grants to Wisconsin manufacturers, Tribes, educational institutions, and communities, and make these projects possible.”
The EIGP is implemented through the Office of Energy Innovation (OEI) at the PSC. Applications for this grant cycle were due on Jan. 30, 2023.
The PSC received 135 applications requesting more than $42 million in funding. The commission awards range in size from $20,000 to $1 million with awardees providing or securing matching funds of over $10 million. Among the funded applications, 6 grant projects will support micro-grid implementation or feasibility planning.
In the 2021 grant round, the PSC received 105 applications requesting more than $31.5 million in funding. The commission funded 46 grants for a total of $10 million. In September 2022, the PSC voted to maintain the total funding allocated for the 2022 grant cycle at $10 million, matching 2021’s largest round in program history, to meet the continuing demand for support for innovative energy projects.
City Diversity and Communication Specialist Jake King said as part of the 2021 EIGP, the city received $131,00 to complete the City Hall Project (electric vehicle charging, an electric vehicle, LED lighting, HVAC controls) and $59k for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Solar PV.