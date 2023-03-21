The City of Sun Prairie received the largest single grant of $748,476 in the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin recent award of nearly $10 million in funding from the Energy Innovation Grant Program (EIGP).

The grants went to 32 energy-related projects to increase the deployment of renewable energy and energy storage, support energy efficiency and demand response, bolster preparedness and resiliency in the energy system, and facilitate comprehensive energy planning.

