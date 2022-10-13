The City of Sun Prairie received $348,000 to help finance two separate projects during the most recent Transportation Alternatives Program award announcement made by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
“It is an exciting opportunity to be awarded two Transportation Alternatives Program grants from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,” said City of Sun Prairie Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King. “These funds will be used to make a significant impact in pedestrian safety for our community.”
The $276,000 grant will be allocated towards the development of a multi-use path that connects an existing path along North Bird Street and the new development at the southeast corner of North Bird Street.
Additionally, the City of Sun Prairie will install a Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacon at the existing path crossing near Stonehaven and North Bird Street, and another at the future crossing of Longhorn Lane across Egre Road.
The city’s other award, a $72,000 grant, will assist in completing a Vision Zero Action Plan.
“Last year, the city joined the Vision Zero initiative with the goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility for all,” King said.
Funds from the grant will assist in taking actionable steps to achieve the goal.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, together with the WisDOT, on Oct. 6 announced that 72 community transportation projects across the state will receive federal funding over the next five years through WisDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program. More than $35 million will be allocated to these TAP projects to help create or enhance opportunities for safe non-motorized transportation.