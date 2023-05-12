Bailey Road site picked for $17.5 million Public Works Campus

In 2022, consultants proposed a 112,000 square foot Sun Prairie Public Works Campus on a 19-acre lot. The proposed campus would be adjacent to the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Fleet Maintenance Building.

 City of Sun Prairie/File

The City of Sun Prairie will hire Barrientos to design its Public Works Campus Master Planner $152,391, if a recommendation made May 9 by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee is approved by the Sun Prairie City Council.

A memo to the committee from Benjamin John, Public Works Operations Manager, said that on Jan. 27, the City of Sun Prairie issued a Request for Proposals to engineering, planning, and architectural consultant firms seeking the most competitive proposal to develop a campus master plan.

Maureen Crombie

Maureen Crombie
Steve Stocker

Stocker
Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum

The Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum Board, located at 115 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie, is one of three city-owned facilities that a new full-time custodian would clean.

Tags