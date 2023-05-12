The City of Sun Prairie will hire Barrientos to design its Public Works Campus Master Planner $152,391, if a recommendation made May 9 by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee is approved by the Sun Prairie City Council.
A memo to the committee from Benjamin John, Public Works Operations Manager, said that on Jan. 27, the City of Sun Prairie issued a Request for Proposals to engineering, planning, and architectural consultant firms seeking the most competitive proposal to develop a campus master plan.
The master plan will help guide the city with future planning and construction of a new Public Works building adjacent to other city facilities on Bailey Road.
“The plan should be aligned with the city’s strategic priorities which include being an employer of choice, providing quality city services, and pursuing sustainability in every aspect of the project,” John wrote in his report.
Submissions were due March 24 and the evaluation team met on May 2 to score the proposals.
John wrote that the evaluation team utilized a new RFP template’s scoring process, which included scoring Qualifications for Firm, Relevant Experience of Firm, Costs, Sustainability, DBE/WBE, and Local Preference.
“Cost was factored into the score after the evaluation team members submitted their scores for the other categories,” John wrote.
Two firms competing for the work — Barrientos and SRF — had bids that were about $14,000 apart from each other — with Barrientos bidding $152,391 and SRF bidding $166,992. A third bidder, Kueny Architects, bid $8,365.
In his report to the committee, John wrote that cost was not scored for the Kueny Architects proposal, because they did not score at least an 80% (minimum requirement) in the competence areas per the solicitation, therefore, their proposal will not be considered.
“Based on our RFP scoring process, staff recommends awarding contract 23-PW05 to Barrientos,” John wrote.
Committee members admitted to being a little confused by the difference in the bids. Committee member Kelvin Santiago even asked, “That was the actual number?”
John told the committee that the difference in the numbers had to do with the number of hours. Kueny offered 60 hours with the principal of the firm, while the other two offered 1,200 hours to complete the work in their bids.
Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher said he believed the two firms that offered the greater number of hours would give a higher level of service.
Committee members forwarded the Barrientos recommendation to the council on a unanimous voice vote. The city has budgeted $175,000 for the design work to be completed in 2023.
Triumph Drive parking to be examined
In response to a complaint made by a Triumph Drive constituent and with her own personal knowledge of the problem, District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie asked the committee to examine the issues associated with parking on Triumph Drive in the Providence neighborhood.
Reading the Triumph Drive resident’s complaint, Crombie described the parking on both sides of the narrow street as “hazardous.”
Crombie said, again reading from the resident’s complaint: “We also often have to stop and drive single file because there's just not enough room to pass comfortably or safely when there are cars parked on both sites, let alone a truck or a bus. This creates a bottleneck and unsafe backup that doesn't need to happen. This street just isn't wide enough for four cars to be side by side. I'm asking that parking be designated to just one side of the street to elevate the dangers currently facing pedestrians and drivers on Triumph Drive.”
Crombie told the committee she has gone to the street with a lawn chair and sat down to observe the traffic problems. She said she completely agreed with the resident's concerns. “As an alder,” Crombie said, “I would like our staff to look into this to see what we can do.”
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker referred the item to staff at the end of the May 9 committee agenda.
City hiring custodial staffers
Acting on a recommendation from a trio of city staffers, alders approved a recommendation to forward to the Sun Prairie City Council to hire a new custodian to help clean the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, the Westside Community Service Building and the Sun Prairie Historical Museum.
A memo from New Lor, Facilities Supervisor; John and Schleicher indicated the Building Maintenance Division currently relies on external contractors to provide janitorial services at city facilities, with the current contract set to end Oct. 15, 2024.
But, the contract does not cover all city facilities — only daily cleanings at City Hall (also referred to as the Municipal Building) and the Westside Community Service Building, with limited services at the City Service Center (Public Works garage), the Fleet Maintenance Building, Parks maintenance shop, and the Wastewater Administration Building.
“Staff has been satisfied with the services provided by the vendor,” the memo reads, “however an analysis of the responsibilities of the department has determined an internal program would allow the department to address custodial needs in a more timely and effective manner.”
The analysis considered several factors, including the turnover rate of external contractors, the potential for greater responsiveness and efficiency in managing cleaning and maintenance needs, and the benefits of having a dedicated custodial staff that is familiar with our organization’s specific needs and processes.
According to the memo, in total, the city budgets $98,147.52 for janitorial services at our facilities. Staff estimated the cost for a full-time position including benefits to be $71,743.70 annually, and a part-time position at $24,424 per year.
“Staff have concluded, within the confines of what is currently being budgeted for janitorial services, we could bring on one FT and one PT staff member.
The memo recommended ending contracted janitorial services at City Hall, Westside Community Service Building, and the Museum to allow for hiring of one full-time staff member responsible for these facilities.
Santiago asked about the motivation to seek new employee hires. “In the past,” he added, “it’s been like a no-no.”
Lor, who had previous experience with facilities management, cited the turnover rate of contracted custodial staff. “We see new background checks coming in pretty frequently for new hires,” Lor said, adding that staff custodians take a pride in keeping the facilities clean, and both full-time and part-time positions have a better pay rate than the current service.
Committee members forwarded the recommendation by a unanimous voice vote.