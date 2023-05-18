The City of Sun Prairie plans to merge its fire and EMS departments into a single department effective Jan. 1, 2024, but it will take some additional meetings about some of the recommendations before the plan is approved prior to consideration of the 2024 city budget.

Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison, Director of Administrative Service Caitlin Stene and City Attorney Kathleen McDaniel wrote in a memo to the council that in preparation, the city should have an updated ordinance to create the Police and Fire Commission, approve the eligibility list of all current company personnel, and appoint Garrison as the city’s Fire Chief.

