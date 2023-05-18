The City of Sun Prairie plans to merge its fire and EMS departments into a single department effective Jan. 1, 2024, but it will take some additional meetings about some of the recommendations before the plan is approved prior to consideration of the 2024 city budget.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison, Director of Administrative Service Caitlin Stene and City Attorney Kathleen McDaniel wrote in a memo to the council that in preparation, the city should have an updated ordinance to create the Police and Fire Commission, approve the eligibility list of all current company personnel, and appoint Garrison as the city’s Fire Chief.
Recently, SPFD accepted a resignation letter from the current Fire Marshal who has accepted a position with the Fitchburg Fire Department.
SPFD is looking to fill this position and outline the organizational structure for 2024.
The organizational structure satisfies the staffing requirements outlined in NFPA 1710 and Wisconsin SPS 330. The minimum staffing required per NFPA 1710, WI SPS 330 and the city’s mutual aid agreement is four fire personnel (1 officer, 1 Driver/Operator, and 2 firefighters) per engine responding to a call.
Because Sun Prairie staffs two stations, the minimum staffing is eight total firefighters (with two of the eight being officers) per shift.
The city’s implementation plan proposes 24-hour shifts for career personnel and utilizing paid-on-premise personnel to supplement full-time staffing to ensure the SPFD meets the minimum standards.
Paid-on-premise personnel would continue to work 12-hour shifts and would fill two daytime and two nighttime 12-hour shifts per day.
“Our ideal staffing model is comprised of 11 career firefighters per shift which would allow us to meet our minimum staffing standards of eight personnel while allowing for adequate time off for personnel,” the memo reads.
The proposed staffing plan for transitioning career firefighter staffing model from 5/5/6 in 2023 to our ideal staffing model of 11/11/11 by 2028.
The ability to transition to the ideal staffing model in 2028 will depend on the city’s financial management plan and ability to increase staffing during the Sun Prairie City Council’s annual budget process.
The city has the financial capacity in the current 2023 approved budget to fill the proposed positions of Fire Marshal and Deputy Chief effective Sept. 1, 2023.
The current budget includes three positions in the EMS department that are not being filled in 2023: the EMS Director, EMS Operations Manager, and an Administrative Assistant position.
The budget savings from those three vacancies is $357,000.
The Sun Prairie City Council approved allocating $231,000 of these savings towards the implementation of the 2023 Class and Compensation Plan. The remaining savings total $125,000 which is sufficient to fund both of the proposed positions starting Sept. 1, 2023, until the end of the year.
The Sun Prairie Public Safety Committee is scheduled to discuss the proposed organizational structure for a unified Fire and EMS department prior to budget time and make a recommendation to the Committee of the Whole for alders to consider at a future meeting.