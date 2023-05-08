The City of Sun Prairie continues a successful streak of recognition for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) and Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for fiscal year 2021.
This marks the seventh year that the City of Sun Prairie has received the ACFR in Financial Reporting and the sixth year that the city has received the award for the PAFR.
City of Sun Prairie Diversity and Communications Strategist Jake King said the ACFR is a thorough and detailed report of the city’s financial condition and reports on its activities and balances for the fiscal year.
The PAFR, a user-friendly rendering of the full annual financial report, summarizes the information from the annual financial report and presents it in a more accessible and understandable way for the general public and other interested parties. The city has begun the process of submitting its ACFR and PAFR for fiscal year 2022.
The ACFR and PAFR are submitted to the Government Financial Officers Association (GFOA) by the city’s finance department.
Members of the GFOA Special Review Committee and the GFOA Executive Board review submissions by state and local entities for the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program and the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award Programs.
King said the award programs recognize state and local governments of all types and sizes on their high quality reports that promote better transparency of financial management.
“It is an honor to be recognized for the time and effort our division invests in ensuring transparency and access in financial reporting for the public,” said Kristin Vander Kooi, City of Sun Prairie Finance Director.