Six additional events translated to an attendance increase of 25% for 2023’s Frozen Fest, which was held Jan. 27 to Feb. 1 leading up to Sun Prairie’s Groundhog Day on Feb. 2.

City of Sun Prairie Special Events & Sponsorship Coordinator Alyse Peters provided the news to the Sun Prairie Tourism Commission during a Frozen Fest wrap-up report given last Thursday, March 9.

A face full of snow
The driver of The Comet, Lunaria Oganezov, found out how loose the snow was on the sledding hill at Carriage Hills Estates Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, when she received a face full of the falling precipitation. She competed in the Cardboard Sled Competition as part of the City of Sun Prairie’s Frozen Fest, which was presented by the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. The Cardboard Sled Race Classic was the least attended event of 2023’s Frozen Fest, attracting just 60 spectators.
Unidentified Ice Sculptor
The Saturday Jan. 28 Frozen Fest Ice Carving Competition (featuring an unidentified carver above) in downtown Sun Prairie was among the most popular events during 2023's Frozen Fest, attracting 400 visitors. It was surpassed only by the 500 people who checked out the Night at the Ice Rink in Wetmore Park, also on Saturday Jan. 28, according to City of Sun Prairie Special Events & Sponsorship Coordinator Alyse Peters.
Start of the Kids Race at the Hibernation Hustle
A costumed Jimmy the Groundhog decided to try his luck against child participants in the Kids Race before the start of the main race at the 2023 Hibernation Hustle on Sunday, Jan. 29. The race included 200 spectators and participants, according to a report to the Sun Prairie Tourism Commission, but attracted participants from as far away as Greenville, South Carolina.