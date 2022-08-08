In response to dissatisfaction with the Aug. 2 Flute Choir article, the flute choir did not attend the NFA Convention 25 years ago, it was a group of students. The NFA Flute Ensemble Festival is run concurrently with the convention and as part of the convention
The following edited statement is being offered by Victoria Rockman, who is director of the flute choir:
“The organization of this opportunity is a collaborative effort. We couldn’t do this without the support of the Sun Prairie Band Program and the directors who are working tirelessly to make sure all of the details are in place with the school district and volunteering their time to chaperone, the parents who are all chipping in with their own areas of expertise, and Julie heading up an amazing fundraising effort.
“At no time has the flute choir felt to be ‘in the shadow’ of Sound of Sun Prairie or Sun Prairie Jazz. We support and champion these groups and feel supported by the entire Sun Prairie Band Program and Sun Prairie Community. We were honored to be invited to perform at the Sun Prairie Band-O-Rama program (which is a large-ensemble event) this year in recognition of our invitation to the NFA Convention.
“The choir will perform in concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Sun Prairie Public Library. It is a free concert, and donations are welcome. We are hoping to raise at least $3,000 to cover hotel and food costs.”