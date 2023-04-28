Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative based in the Upper Midwest, on April 28 announced the hiring of Betsy Horton as the organization’s chief financial officer and Susan Sachatello as chief marketing officer.

Edina, Minn., resident Horton fills the role previously held by Jase Wagner, who was appointed as the cooperative’s CEO in January 2023.

Betsy Horton

Susan Sachatello

