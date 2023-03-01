A new Cousins Subs, a new Starbucks, a downtown location for Dave's Guitar Shop, a new Prairie Ridge Health clinic and a new Anytime Fitness will be among the items being considered by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission at its Tuesday, March 14 meeting.

City Planning Director Joshua Clements said in a press release that SPC Developers, LLC is seeking approval of a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to construct a 2,080 sq. ft. Cousins Subs with a drive-thru located on Schneider Road, south of Spice Lane.

