A new Cousins Subs, a new Starbucks, a downtown location for Dave's Guitar Shop, a new Prairie Ridge Health clinic and a new Anytime Fitness will be among the items being considered by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission at its Tuesday, March 14 meeting.
City Planning Director Joshua Clements said in a press release that SPC Developers, LLC is seeking approval of a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to construct a 2,080 sq. ft. Cousins Subs with a drive-thru located on Schneider Road, south of Spice Lane.
Sun Towne Three, LLC is seeking approval of a PIP to allow construction of a 2,289 sq. ft. Starbucks with a drive-thru at 2637 Windsor St.
Prairie Ridge Health Inc. is seeking approval of a PIP to allow construction of a 20,000 sq. ft. medical clinic at 2365 W. Main St.
2352 Montana Avenue LLC is seeking approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow an Indoor Commercial Entertainment use (Anytime Fitness) in the Neighborhood Commercial (NC) zoning district located at 2352 Montana Ave.
Dave's Guitar Shop LLC is seeking approval of a CUP to allow a change in use from Indoor Commercial Entertainment to Indoor Sales and Service within the Business District Overlay (BDO) on property located in the former Market Street Diner at 110 Market St.
Other items
Clements said housing-related items and a reviews of the proposed Wetmore Park Shelter will also take place during the March 14 meeting:
• Habitat for Humanity land division. Habitat is seeking approval of a Certified Survey Map (CSM) to divide approximately 13 acres of land located at 1050 E. Main St. into three lots and one outlot.
• Northpointe request. In a related item, Northpointe Development II Corp. is seeking approval of a General Development Plan (GDP) and PIP for a mixed-use development, with 75 units of housing, including senior housing, a commercial building and passive recreational space, at 1050 E. Main St.
• Weybridge CUP. Weybridge Village Corp. will seek approval of a CUP to construct three duplex units and one detached single-family unit on Bronze Leaf Ln., located on W. Main St., east of S. Westmount Drive.
• Wetmore Park shelter. A public meeting will be held on request by the city for review and approval of the Wetmore Park shelter and site design.
• Zoning code replacement. City staff will also deliver a presentation regarding the Zoning Code Replacement Project as part of the March 14 agenda.
Hybrid meeting
Clements said the meeting will be conducted in a hybrid setting with in-person and virtual attendees. To participate and watch the meeting remotely, participants should find application materials for the projects on the City’s website.