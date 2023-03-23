The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC or Commission) and the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) encourage electric and natural gas utility customers with outstanding bills to make payment arrangements with their provider or apply for financial assistance before the moratorium on utility disconnections ends.

The annual winter moratorium from Nov. 1-April 15 prohibits all utility providers from disconnecting residential heating services for nonpayment. Customers who are behind on their bills may be at risk of disconnection if payment arrangements are not established by April 15, 2023.

Rebecca Cameron Valcq

Kathy Blumenfeld

