This Gibson Les Paul Classic — combining an early 60’s-style Les Paul model with some functional and time-tested modifications — is crafted with a mahogany back and maple top coupled with a slim taper mahogany neck and bound, rosewood fingerboard and will only set you back $2,500.
All Dave’s Guitar Shop guitars are set up and ready to go out of the box because the stores employ a staff of professional luthiers. Every guitar is inspected by Dave’s GUitar Shop employees and set up prior to shipping regardless of cost.
A popular stringed instrument that can trace its ancestry to ancient history will make its way to downtown Sun Prairie when Dave’s Guitar Shop opens in downtown Sun Prairie. Buying, trading and selling guitars out of his home in the early years, Dave Rogers in 1982 rented a 400 sq. ft. dental office in La Crosse, and Dave’s Guitar Shop was born.
Rogers moved the shop to a few other locations as the business grew, but settled at its current location at 1227 S. 3rd St. in 1993, then expanded it to nearly 21,000 sq. ft. in 2000. With over 2,500 guitars in stock, Dave’s Guitar Shop is one of the largest independently owned guitar stores in the Midwest, with four locations and still growing with the expansion into Sun Prairie (the store will actually be relocating to Sun Prairie from Cahill Main in Fitchburg). The other locations are in Milwaukee and Marshfield.
The shop is a haven not just for music fans, but also guitar fans — from Fender Stratocasters and Black Guard Telecasters to dot-neck Gibson 335s. He has more than 500 vintage amplifiers and guitars on display at his LaCrosse shop.
That might be why he’s got some customers you may have heard of — like Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top, Joe Walsh from the Eagles, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam; Rodney Crowell, Vince Gill, Michael Martin Murphey, Elliot Easton, Faith Hill, members of Pink Floyd, the Kentucky Headhunters, Little Big Town, Everclear, Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon and Def Leppard. Dave says The Rolling Stones once bought an amp for Keith Richards.
It might also be why Dave expanded his offerings to include bass guitars, amplifiers, pedals, effects, drums and keyboards through the years. Some of his stores even have Dave’s Drum Depots inside of them to service drums, too.
But it’s the downtown Sun Prairie location, as well as being a part of the downtown community, that has Dave’s Guitar Shop General Manager Tyler Fischer excited about the new digs.
“Our current Madison location alone transacts over $1.3 million a year in sales. We draw customers from many hours away to look at specialized inventory. We are excited about bringing that business and customers into downtown Sun Prairie,” the letter of intent to the City of Sun Prairie reads.
“We are excited to partner with local businesses and the city to create partnerships that will benefit everyone involved. I am looking forward to meeting with Marta Hansen of The Piano Gal, and discussing how we can help support each other’s business,” the letter reads. “We are excited about the Farmers Market that is held every Saturday. I am sure the additional draw will benefit both the Farmers Market clientele and our business!”
“We saw that diner building and just instantly fell in love with the aesthetic of it because it’s got such a cool vibe and the previous owners did such a good job building it and really making especially the exterior just has such a cool feel to it,” commented Fischer during a recent interview. “And it fits right in with the guitar shop theme, the whole 50s diner kind of vibe — it fits right in with the whole guitar shop world.”
The company negotiated with Food Fight on the sale of the building, held an online auction in March, and the city approved the company’s conditional use permit soon after that — allowing the demolition to begin.
“We’re going to do a pretty massive renovation in there and convert it over to traditional retail use,” Fischer said. “But it primarily will be guitar resale. We do dabble a bit with percussion and stuff like that, so there might be a drum set or two in there. We also do a full service guitar repair and restoration.”
The extensive renovation has little to do with acoustics and more to do with space. “It’s more removing walls and reconfiguring walls and stuff like that,” Fischer said of the remodeling. “We will have an amp room and so we might do some additional soundproofing in there but that’s more for just the internal experience of customers so that if people are trying to play an acoustic guitar and hear that while someone’s also playing on an amp, it doesn’t get too out of control.”
Despite the famous patrons and the popularity of the store among musicians, Fischer also wants the experience in the store to matter. “We’re a big, relatively large business — we’re one of the largest independent guitar shops in the nation,” Fischer said, “but we still try and keep it very non-corporate and have that good kind of feeling that when you walk in, you still feel like you’re dealing with your local local guitar shop.”
The general manager said he hopes that even though the timeline for the renovation is six months to completion that it will be open in time for summer event pedestrian traffic from the Sun Prairie Farmers Market. “Our hope would be for sure to be open by fall,” Fischer added.
Fischer believes the shop will continue to draw visitors from all over the country.
“We have people that drive from hours and hours away to come to our different stores because they’re looking for a specific guitar that we have that other places don’t have,” Fischer said. “So you know, we’ll get people that drive from Chicago and all over the place to come in to that place specifically.”
And with Dave’s already famous clientele, you never know who might walk in.
“If someone plays at the Orpheum or plays somewhere locally there, then maybe there’s a good chance they may end up wandering into the shop — especially now that it’s more of a marquee kind of store and we’re going to put some advertising behind it and stuff like that,” Fischer said. “We’ve had, in La Crosse here, we’ve had a number of people come in when they’re kind of traveling through but hasn’t obviously been as much in the last few years since COVID.”