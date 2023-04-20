A popular stringed instrument that can trace its ancestry to ancient history will make its way to downtown Sun Prairie when Dave’s Guitar Shop opens in downtown Sun Prairie. Buying, trading and selling guitars out of his home in the early years, Dave Rogers in 1982 rented a 400 sq. ft. dental office in La Crosse, and Dave’s Guitar Shop was born.

Rogers moved the shop to a few other locations as the business grew, but settled at its current location at 1227 S. 3rd St. in 1993, then expanded it to nearly 21,000 sq. ft. in 2000. With over 2,500 guitars in stock, Dave’s Guitar Shop is one of the largest independently owned guitar stores in the Midwest, with four locations and still growing with the expansion into Sun Prairie (the store will actually be relocating to Sun Prairie from Cahill Main in Fitchburg). The other locations are in Milwaukee and Marshfield.

Dave Rogers

Dave Rogers went from buying, selling and trading guitars out of his home to renting a 400 sq. ft. dental office and opening Dave’s Guitar Shop in LaCrosse.
Wall of Guitars at Dave's Guitar Shop
Vintage Guitars at Dave's Guitar Shop

This Gibson Les Paul Classic — combining an early 60’s-style Les Paul model with some functional and time-tested modifications — is crafted with a mahogany back and maple top coupled with a slim taper mahogany neck and bound, rosewood fingerboard and will only set you back $2,500.
Professional set up

All Dave’s Guitar Shop guitars are set up and ready to go out of the box because the stores employ a staff of professional luthiers. Every guitar is inspected by Dave’s GUitar Shop employees and set up prior to shipping regardless of cost.

