A federal judge sentenced a 22-year-old DeForest woman on Wednesday, May 10 in connection with a 2021 incident at a Sun Prairie business.

Taylor A. Kratochwill-Loomis was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to one year and one day in prison for making false statements while attempting to purchase a firearm for a prohibited person. This is commonly known as a “straw purchase.”

Taylor Kratochwill-Loomis

Kratochwill-Loomis
Coffee with a Cop
SPPD logo