A federal judge sentenced a 22-year-old DeForest woman on Wednesday, May 10 in connection with a 2021 incident at a Sun Prairie business.
Taylor A. Kratochwill-Loomis was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to one year and one day in prison for making false statements while attempting to purchase a firearm for a prohibited person. This is commonly known as a “straw purchase.”
Kratochwill-Loomis pled guilty to this offense on Jan. 18, 2023.
On Nov. 30, 2021, Kratochwill-Loomis entered Top Pack Defense in Sun Prairie and attempted to purchase a Glock handgun for Deontrae McIntosh, who was prohibited from purchasing a handgun because of his age and the fact that he was facing felony charges in Wisconsin State court.
Her attempted transaction was recorded through the store’s video surveillance system. On the required purchase forms, Kratochwill-Loomis falsely stated that she was purchasing the firearm for herself and not for another person.
McIntosh also pled guilty to attempting to obtain a firearm using false statements—through Kratochwill-Loomis—and was sentenced to five years of probation on March 22, 2023.
Staffers at Top Pack Defense refused to sell the firearm, correctly suspecting that Kratochwill-Loomis was attempting to purchase the handgun for another person.
Immediately following that failed attempt, Kratochwill-Loomis and McIntosh, who was waiting in a car outside, went to the Cabela’s store in Sun Prairie, where she again tried to purchase a Glock handgun for McIntosh. Sun Prairie police investigators interrupted the second purchase attempt at Cabela’s, interviewing and ultimately arresting Kratochwill-Loomis and McIntosh.
In sentencing Kratochwill-Loomis, Conley stated, “Gun violence is out of control. Straw purchasers fuel the problem by placing firearms in the hands of prohibited persons.”
U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea outlined the danger of guns when purchased by others for those who should not own them.
“Each week we learn anew—over and over and over—about the danger guns pose when they fall into the wrong hands. Straw purchasers, those who lie to obtain firearms for others, are part of the problem,” O’Shea said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office, together with our law enforcement partners and in cooperation with licensed firearm dealers, has zero tolerance for straw purchasers who buy or attempt to buy firearms for people who cannot legally purchase them.”
Charges against Kratochwill-Loomis and McIntosh resulted from an investigation conducted by Sun Prairie Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. O’Shea prosecuted the case.
Coffee with a Cop set May 15
Join the SPPD for its first Coffee With a Cop at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 15 at Beans ’n Cream, which is located at 345 Cannery Square in downtown Sun Prairie.
The mission of Coffee With a Cop is to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know officers in their neighborhoods.
Cops on a Rooftop scheduled at Dunkin’ on May 19
Local law enforcement including the Sun Prairie Police Department will take to the roofs at more than 40 Dunkin’ locations across Wisconsin — including the Sun Prairie location at 750 Windsor St. — from 5-11 a.m. on Friday, May 19 for the 11th annual Cop on a Rooftop. Last year, paramedics and firefighters from Sun Prairie also assisted the SPPD in its fundraising efforts.
The event may be canceled or reduced in length in the event of rainy or cold weather.
Dunkin’ and the Law Enforcement Torch Run are continuing the tradition of raising funds and spreading awareness to support Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Funds raised go directly back to the athletes, providing opportunities to participate in a variety of sports programming, to foster a healthy lifestyle, to develop social and leadership skills, and to create a sense of belonging and inclusion for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
During the past 10 years of the event, Cop on a Rooftop has raised more than $430,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Since 1986, compassion, joy and hope has ignited a movement among law enforcement in Wisconsin to spread awareness of individuals with intellectual disabilities. LETR volunteers educate the community about the gifts, talents and abilities of people with intellectual disabilities and create opportunities to bring the community together.
As the single largest year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Wisconsin, LETR has raised more than $32 million for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes.
— Compiled by Chris Mertes